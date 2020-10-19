CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. CENTENNIAL EDITION. Article from Crossville Chronicle April 17, 1930. Conclusion. Crossville Masonic Lodge lays four cornerstones at buildings in Cumberland County.
The only person now living who was a member of Crossville Lodge at that time (when the first cornerstone was laid in 1876) is W. R. Adams, who was also the first man made a Mason by Crossville Lodge. He now lives at Crab Orchard, is enjoying good health and will doubtless be present at the ceremony Saturday. The only other living person who most likely witnessed that ceremony, but who was not at that time a Mason, is C. L. Deathrage, who was made a Mason November 5, 1883. He will no doubt be in attendance Saturday as he lives a few miles east of Crossville and is enjoying his usual health.
SECOND CEREMONY. The second cornerstone laying was that of the Court House, which has been used since 1905 as a high school building. G. W. Dawson was again designated as Grand Master for this occasion. The ceremony was carried out December 11, 1884. The following were then officers of Crossville Lodge: W. J. McGuire, worshipful master, A. N. Hamby, senior warden, A. A. Millard, junior warden, C. L. Deatherage, senior deacon; S. H. Myatt, junior deacon; W. C. Keyes, secretary; Samuel Cline, treasurer; Columbus Keareley, tyler.
THIRD CEREMONY. The third ceremony was during the erection of the present Court House and was held July 29, 1905. The ceremony was conducted by Grand Master, H. H. Ingersol, of Knoxville. The officers of the lodge at that time were: A. L. Garrison, worshipful master; Geo. T. Renfro, senior warden; A. J. McGuire, junior warden; H. V. B. Smith, senior deacon; W. B. Allred, junior deacon; George P. Burnett, secretary; W. J. McGuire treasurer and M. W. West, tyler.
The present officers of Crossville Lodge are: Julius Ruff, worshipful master; Alvin Hamby, senior warden; Paul DeRossett, junior warden; O. O. Jones, senior deacon; T. D. McLarty, junior deacon, M. F. Reed, secretary; E. M. Roland, treasurer and U. S. Rose, tyler.
There are two other living Masons who were members before 1900; W. C. Keyes, who became a member December 7, 1877, and G. M. Martin, November 1, 1886. Mr. Keyes has no permanent home at this time, but is visiting with his children at different points in the state. Mr. Martin is a resident of Crossville.
The fourth, and last. Of the private schools established in Cumberland County was Cumberland Mountain School started by the Methodist church Board in 1922. It ceased operation as a high school in 1939.
