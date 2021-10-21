NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — Tennessee’s top legislative leaders on Tuesday announced they have enough support to call a special legislative session to address COVID-19 measures after Republican Gov. Bill Lee declined to do so.
Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton say the special session — the third one lawmakers will have held this year — is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Lee, a Republican, has repeatedly resisted requests to hold a special session focused solely on COVID-19 even as GOP lawmakers have become steadily disgruntled at local mandates that have been implemented sporadically around the state.
Instead, the governor has pointed to an executive order he signed earlier this year allowing families to opt their children out of school mask mandates. The order has been blocked by federal judges in three counties.
At the same time, Lee did call a special session to sign off on a nearly $900 million economic and incentive package that was created to secure a large Ford Motor Co. project in West Tennessee.
That special session, which kicked off Monday, renewed arguments from Republicans that the General Assembly should address COVID-19-related proposals while gathered at the Capitol.
Lee’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“The COVID-19 crisis — and how various institutions have adapted and reacted to it — has created new and unique legislative challenges,” McNally said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to make the General Assembly’s voice heard on issues regarding masks, vaccines, executive power, and federal mandates.”
Sexton said, “For several weeks, we have heard from Tennesseans that have significant concerns over the unconstitutional and burdensome mandates being imposed upon them. As an elected body, it is our responsibility to let the distinctive voices of our communities be heard on these issues.”
The COVID-19 special session will take up a wide range of bills, none of which have been made public yet. However, topics include addressing mask mandates, employee vaccination requirements and the federal government’s ability to penalize those who violate COVID-19 rules.
The General Assembly will also consider legislation targeting the authority of local officials to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to a minor without parental consent and school board elections.
The topics all stem from increased tension local officials have faced trying to implement protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as ongoing conflicts the Republican-led Legislature has had with more Democratic-leaning strongholds in the state.
Businesses are awaiting federal rules for employee vaccinations and testing for companies with 100 or more employees. Federal employees and health care workers in nursing homes are already subject to vaccine mandates and several companies have started requiring vaccinations. The proposed federal rule would require vaccination or weekly testing, though employers may impose more stringent requirements.
Earlier this week, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request to block vaccine mandates in a lawsuit brought by health care workers in Maine. The group has appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County fell to 192 on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported. That’s the lowest number of cases since July 30.
The county has reported 216 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. That number includes four deaths in the prior week.
The vaccination rate in the county has ticked upward, with 46.1% of residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine and 42.79% fully vaccinated.
Statewide, about 11% of hospital beds are available, 1,122, with 181 ICU beds, about 9%, available. Cumberland Medical Center on Wednesday reported 20 confirmed or suspected hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with fewer than 10 ICU patients. The hospital reported 79% of all COVID-19 patients were not vaccinated and 78% of ICU patients were unvaccinated.
Heather Mullinix, Chronicle editor, contributed to this report.
