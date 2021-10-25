State Sen. Paul Bailey says that when he was running for the Senate for the first time in 2013-’14 he was frequently asked “What are you going to do to create jobs for Tennessee?”
Now, he says, the question is, “What are we going to do to be able to create workers?” for the jobs that have been created over the past several years.
Bailey and House Speaker Cameron Sexton said in a joint appearance to constituents that the state’s economy is doing well and that there are plenty of good-paying jobs out there, with more to come.
State lawmakers in recent years have implemented policies that have led Tennessee to “a robust economy” despite the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bailey, a Republican of Sparta who chairs the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.
Sexton, a Republican who lives in Fairfield Glade, said Tennessee is one of seven states that showed economic growth from April 2020 to April of this year, “and it is continuing to head in that direction.”
He noted that jobs paying well above the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour are going unfilled.
“You can go right now in Crossville and take a job at $15 an hour,” he said.
The two lawmakers spoke to an audience of about 120 people Oct. 15 at The Center in Fairfield Glade on a variety of topics, including the economy and what the state is doing on the jobs front.
They pointed out that a Ford plant is to be built near Memphis and that gun maker Smith & Wesson plans to move its headquarters and some production operations from Springfield, MS, to Maryville, about 17 miles south of Knoxville. Ford says production of its electric F-series pickup trucks will result in 27,000 jobs either directly or indirectly, and Smith & Wesson’s relocation will bring 750 jobs to Maryville.
Sexton said the Ford plant could be operating in two or three years. Smith & Wesson said its move to Maryville will begin in 2023.
Companies are attracted to Tennessee, Sexton said, because of “conservative, pro-business policies” of the Republican-controlled General Assembly and a Republican governor, Bill Lee. Sexton said those policies do not over-tax and over-regulate businesses but instead allow them to “grow and prosper.”
Still, businesses are having difficulty hiring workers as the pandemic continues -- not only in Tennessee but across the nation.
Bailey, who owns a trucking company in need of drivers, amplified the desperation of some employers by light-heartedly asking the audience composed almost entirely of retirees if anyone wanted to be a truck driver. “I have applications!” he shouted as the audience laughed.
Sexton blamed worker shortages on federal unemployment payments paid in addition to state unemployment benefits. Federal unemployment relief added $600 a week in the early days of the pandemic, but ended in July 2020. A second round of extra unemployment payments provided $300 a week.
Sexton said the extra payments “helped people to stay home” and provided no incentive for them to go back to work.
Tennessee ended the program in July ahead of the federal program end-date in September.
Sexton explained that the General Assembly this year enacted legislation designed to get people back to work faster when jobs are plentiful. It limits unemployment benefits to 12 weeks when the state’s unemployment rate drops below 5.5%. There are incremental increases in the number of benefit weeks when the rate rises above that, capping at 20 weeks. The law takes effect in December 2023.
Currently, the unemployed are entitled to 26 weeks of benefits regardless of the jobless rate. The maximum weekly unemployment payment in Tennessee is currently $275 a week.
Sexton said “if there are ample jobs out there, there is ample opportunity, which means you don’t need to be on government assistance.” Applause erupted through the audience.
Lawmakers during next year’s four-month session could go further by strengthening requirements that recipients accept suitable work, Sexton said.
He said lawmakers frequently hear from frustrated employers who say that some people receiving unemployment benefits do not seriously look for jobs; they might inquire about a job opening but do not follow through. He said that is enough to satisfy a requirement that they look for at least three jobs per week to continue receiving their unemployment benefits.
“That’s all they do. There’s no follow-up from the state,” Sexton said.
One woman in the audience said some people are unemployed because they have no access to child care services since many daycare centers closed during the pandemic.
Sexton largely disagreed.
“I think there are people who would say that’s the case, but I don’t think it’s the majority,” Sexton said.
He said what is keeping people from going back to work is a “hodgepodge of policies” such as quarantine requirements.
The woman pressed Sexton to use his influence as House speaker to see what the state could do to help get daycare centers re-open. Sexton responded by saying that some businesses start their own daycare centers as a means to retain employees. He also said the state government has daycare assistance money for people who need it and other government assistance programs.
A piece to the workers-and-jobs puzzle is vocational education. Sexton said Gov. Bill Lee “believes in vocational education, and so we’re trying to do better in vocational skills so when someone graduates high school they’re prepared to go into the workforce.”
Also helping in the training of future workers, Sexton said Bailey and he this year secured about $1.5 million for Roane State Community College for a new science building and new chemistry lab at the Crossville campus. That will allow Cumberland County students to go to school locally instead of traveling to the main Roane State campus in Harriman for those classes. He said the new facilities should be operating in a couple of years.
Bailey was upbeat about the opportunities and quality of life that Tennessee offers.
“The good news is Tennessee is winning,” he said. “It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to want to work.”
