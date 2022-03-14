The winter storm of this past Friday night brought the heaviest March snowfall totals to East Tennessee that we had seen since the Blizzard of 1993.
Official measurements ranged from 9 inches just west of Wartburg in Morgan County to 6 inches in Kingston. There were also several measurements ranging from 5-7 inches from Crossville to Jamestown. The wind chill dropped into the single digits early Saturday morning as wind gusted to near 40 mph.
Low temperature was 1 degree short of the all-time record for March 13.
Warmer temperatures are expected this week with highs in the 60s.
That will pretty much be the story for the remainder of March.
The best chances of rain this week come Tuesday night and again on Friday.
Next Sunday is the first day of spring. The spring, or vernal, equinox occurs when the sun crosses the equator, heading north in our sky.
This year it happens at 10:33 a.m. Sunday, March 20.
