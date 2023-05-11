Jason Lanzilotta walked onto a stage last Thursday and did what he had waited months to do — say thank you to the men and women who saved his life last October.
“They never gave up. They never stopped,” Jason said. “They refused to back down and give up with every obstacle that was thrown at them.”
Seven months earlier, he was trapped under a heavy pole, bones crushed and internal bleeding quickly stealing his life away. He thought he would die.
But fast thinking from emergency responders put him on a path to treatment and recovery. That fast thinking earned first responders from the Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services, 911 Dispatch Center, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Fire Department, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency and LifeStar air ambulance were honored with the Star of Life Award from the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance, which recognizes exceptional front-line care across the eight EMS regions in Tennessee.
“I’m so thankful for the light on how amazing our emergency responders are,” Jason said. “I look at them like superheroes.”
The awards ceremony brings together emergency responders with their patient after the trauma — something that isn’t always possible.
“This story has been a miracle from the get-go,” he said. “It was such a good feeling to be in the same room with all of them. They were glowing.
“And there were so many other miracles in the room I got to hear about.”
Jason was severely injured in October while working on his property. He was unloading telephone poles he planned to use in construction of a pole barn. One of the poles shifted as it was being lifted. It hit Jason in the chest. He said he pushed it down, but the pole pinned him to the ground, crushing him.
The pole weighed about 1,200 pounds. The man working with Jason was unable to lift if from him. Jason said a surge of adrenaline allowed him to escape from under the pole, but he knew he was severely injured. The pain was intense.
Jason asked the man to get his phone and he called 911 dispatcher to report his injuries and ask for help. The dispatch center went to work alerting first responders. Staff involved in the response were: Brandon Kerley, Jesse Gibson, Kelli Billingsly, Shalee Cox and Taylor Young.
That call set off a flurry of activity. Another dispatcher contacted Jason’s brother, Rick, a sergeant with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He happened to be nearby and rushed to his brother.
“He was three minutes away from me. That never really happens,” Jason said. “But God knew he was the man for the job to keep me away so the medics could come.
“All my life, I’ve heard my brother’s voice, ‘Jason, you’ve got this. Jason, come on.’ He applied that in the field that day.”
Jason then called his wife, Jennifer, so that he could tell her goodbye. She arrived just minutes later. Her scream when she saw Jason sent a shock through him, he said.
They talked with Jason and held his hand as help began to arrive: Cumberland County EMS, Brandon Bryant and Keisha Woolbright, soon followed by Daniel Coleman; individuals with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Casey Cox, Investigator Tom Howard, and Deputy Mitchell Ward; and Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Director Travis Cole.
“They kept assuring me I was going to be OK,” Jason said. “I was cold, but I felt the warmth of a hand.”
During the Star of Life ceremony, the announcer reviewed Jason’s injuries. They were extensive.
The crews faced numerous challenges. It was a windy day and both air ambulances contacted said they could not fly to the landing zone near Pleasant Hill.
The nearest trauma center was in Knoxville. Jason’s injuries made it unlikely he would survive a trip by ambulance.
Jason said he had accepted he would die at the scene. The first responders did not.
“Plan B was initiated,” the announcer said during the ceremony. “Without the critical thinking and teamwork of every person involved, the outcome may not have been what it was.”
Cumberland County EMS Director Chris Miller said the accident happened just as the department was placing a new drug, TXA, onto its ambulances specifically to help patients with internal injuries like those Jason suffered.
“It was divine intervention, I guess you would say,” Miller said. “We were in the process of putting that on the trucks when the call came in.”
The anti-clotting agent has been used by the U.S. military for some time but only recently became available to EMS units to use in the field. Miller said he learned about the availability of the drug after a training session with the Tennessee National Guard for the county’s EMS special operations team. Cumberland County Medical Director Dr. James Wojcik was in favor of adding it to the EMS medical kit.
The medicine had been delivered to the EMS office on Southbend Dr. in Crossville just that day. Coleman, EMS critical care paramedic and training officer for the department, responded to the scene that day and knew the medicine was waiting for him on his desk.
As EMS crews on site worked to stabilize and prepare Jason for transport, Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Yoder was sent to the office to retrieve the medicine. He met the ambulance on Hwy. 70 W. in the area of the Crossville Airport.
“We administered the medication and it slowed his internal bleeding,” Miller said.
They’ve used it a few times since then, Miller said, with great success.
While that was happening, Coleman was on the phone with the University of Tennessee Medical Center informing them of Jason’s injuries to speed up intake when he arrived.
Next stop was Cumberland Medical Center where the ambulance retrieved blood it would need for transfusions as it made the trip to Westel on Interstate 40. They picked up 8 1/2 pints total for the trip east.
The ambulance was joined by a procession of emergency vehicles for the 26-mile trip. Several people told Jennifer they saw all the vehicles and stopped and prayed, not knowing who had been injured.
Near Westel, traffic was stopped to allow Lifestar to land — away from the area with too much wind to allow the helicopters to safely operate. The air ambulance was manned by Eric Mocsari, Les Roberts and Matlock Russell.
From there, Lanzilotta was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where a trauma team waited to start treatment of his injuries.
He needed immediate surgery to control the internal bleeding, followed by more surgeries over the next several days. Pins and screws helped rebuild his crushed pelvis.
Jason remembers looking down at his feet. They moved.
He spent five days in the trauma intensive care unit and 12 more days at the medical center before he was discharged to go home.
He was not able to bear weight at that time and needed a wheelchair. Jason’s brother Jesse went to work building a ramp into the family home with supplies donated by a local business. He also renovated the couple’s bathroom to make it wheelchair accessible.
The couple’s four children were taken under the wings of friends and family during Jason’s hospital stay, making sure they made it to school and ballgames.
Total Balance Therapy in Crossville worked with Jason to help mitigate muscle loss and rebuild the damaged pelvic muscles.
There were meal trains and food from friends and strangers, fundraisers, donations, benefit events and prayers — lots of prayers.
In December, as Jason carefully stood in front of a group that came out on a cold, wet winter morning for a 5K for his benefit, Jason said he’d run with them all again.
That day could be coming soon. He’s not just up and walking again, he’s running.
“I ran a mile the other day,” Jason said. “It was not my best time. I had some aches.
“But seven months ago, my pelvis was completely destroyed. The nerve damage and all the things that came with it — I’m pretty much functioning very high.”
He and Jennifer have even been able to go dancing.
He received an award at the ceremony, Certificate of Life, recognizing his resilience and bravery throughout the accident and his recovery.
He’s back at work full time at Y-12 in Oak Ridge where he works in security. He said his employer has been incredibly supportive, allowing him to return to work before he was likely ready for duty. They found work he could do and made time for him to take part in physical therapy while on the job.
This is the second year Cumberland County responders have been honored with the Star of Life. They were honored in 2022 for an emergency response that saved the life of an infant injured in a near-drowning at his home.
The event brought all the responders together with Jason, accompanied by his six-year-old daughter, Reese, who gave them all heart drawings and thank you cards she had made at school.
“I was able to tell them thank you for not giving up,” Jason said, adding it was such a humbling experience. “It takes a village, and it’s amazing to be among all these amazing families and service men and women.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.