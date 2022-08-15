An upgrade to the traffic signal at Main St. and Lantana Rd. will take a little longer.
The project, in the works since 2017, has met with additional delays that could extend the contract through August 2023.
“We anticipate it’s going to take about six months to get the equipment,” Interim City Manager Valerie Hale told the Crossville City Council during its work session Aug. 2. She added they don’t anticipate the project taking another year to complete.
However, the city had not received the contract from Tennessee Department of Transportation by its Aug. 9 meeting. Mayor James Mayberry pulled the item from the consent agenda.
The item will return to the agenda at the council’s special-called meeting today. The council will also consider awarding the construction bid to Stansell Electric Co., the only bidder on the project. The $458,797 bid is over the engineer’s estimate due to increases in construction costs since the estimate was submitted.
The project will replace the existing traffic signal, including poles and arms, and install new pedestrian signals and radar detection. Estimated total cost is about $544,000. The project is funded through a Surface Transportation Block Grant, which is providing 100% of the project funds.
In other action, the council approved the following items:
• Third and final reading of a budget amendment for a $25,500 grant to purchase a DUI community education trailer
• Third and final reading of the outdoor sign ordinance
• Second reading of budget amendments for year-end adjustments to ensure budget lines are not overspent
• Sewer line and water line easement at a cost of $9,000
• Application for a BlueCross/BlueShield grant to build a pavilion at Garrison Park
• $974,400 bid award to Ironwood Construction and Engineering LLC for boring under Industrial Blvd. for a waterline project with funding from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act
• $9,000 grant contract for the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant for reimbursement of operational expenses at Crossville Memorial Airport
• $22,000 FAA American Rescue Plan Act grant for reimbursement of operational expenses at Crossville Memorial Airport
• Renewal of service agreement with Granicus, the software provider for the city’s council meeting agendas and recording, at a cost of $1,479.56 per month
• Street Department purchase of a 2022 Skid Steer at a cost of $120,072.63, with trade in, from Stowers CAT. This is a budgeted expense
• Utility Maintenance Department purchase of a 420 XE Backhoe at a cost of $118,060.30, with trade in, from Stowers CAT. This is a budgeted expense
• Street Department purchase of a utility compactor at a cost of $75,866.80 from Stowers CAT. This was a budgeted expense
• Street Department purchase of a 420 XE Backhoe at a cost of $127,834.70, with trade in, from Stowers CAT. This is a budgeted expense
• Leisure Services Department purchase of a Kubota L3301HST tractor with bucket and mow deck at a cost of $30,474.24 from Plateau Truck and Tractor. This is a budgeted expense
• $5,500 purchase approval for landfill pump station lighting from Pro Electric
• $23,435 to purchase new lamps and ballasts for the ultraviolet disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant
• Contracts for purchase of various waterline supplies for the 2022-’23 fiscal year
