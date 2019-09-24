Motorists are warned of possible lane closures as the Tennessee Department of Transportation continues paving activities on Hwy. 70, Hwy. 127 and Miller Ave.
The resurfacing project includes a new traffic pattern on Hwy. 127, with the turn lane extended from Brookhaven subdivision south to Three Mile Creek. Remaining work includes installation of permanent pavement markings, rumble stripes, shoulder stone and permanent signs. Estimated project completion is this month.
Emergency slope stabilization continues on Hwy. 70 E. near Renegade Mountain Parkway and Godsey Rd. One lane remains closed with a temporary traffic signal in place. Estimated project completion is November.
Other projects include:
•Construction of a truck climbing lane on Interstate 40 near mile marker 339. Work includes a portable barrier rail on the eastbound side and guardrail on the westbound side. The contractor has begun grade work in the median. Motorists are asked to be aware of construction personnel in the work zone and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated completion date is June 2020.
•Peavine Rd. from Firetower Rd. to Westchester/Catoosa Blvd. Motorists should be alert for changes in traffic patterns to allow for construction activities. The speed limits has been reduced to 35 mph in the work zone. Temporary lane closures may be needed to support paving and other activities. Dartmoor Rd. will be closed between Peavine Rd. and Wilshire Heights to install a storm drain. The closure is expected to last two weeks. Estimated project completion is November 2020.
