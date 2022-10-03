The Board of Education has taken their first steps toward the construction of a long-awaited auditorium for Cumberland County High School by moving forward with a land survey.
The survey will show where the boundaries of the auditorium would be on a map of the school. The board requested a proposal for a topographic survey, which lays out the location of natural and man-made features on the school’s property, such as buildings, fences, utilities, ponds, trees and elevation. This is to ensure that the building does not intrude on the property’s existing structures.
In the proposal, the perimeter of the land that would be surveyed for the auditorium is between the high school and its football stadium.
Director of Schools William Stepp explained at the Sept. 22 board meeting that this was only a proposal for a survey and not one that was completed, only suggesting what the perimeters of the survey should be.
He also explained that the land outlined is not the size of the auditorium, as it includes the land needed for structures outside of the auditorium in order to support the building, such as utilities.
“That’s just the footprint where it will fit in,” Stepp said.
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, asked why it was proposed to be on the football stadium’s side of the building, as the board previously had the idea for it to be built on the other side of the building.
“All the fine arts are on this side of the building, and those are all of the ones who would use that facility. So, this gives them direct access as opposed to the other side over by Miller Ave., which would also have to have a lot more site development,” Stepp responded.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, agreed that building the auditorium on the Miller Ave would be a more laborious process.
“It’s a sinkhole,” Boston said.
Boston then asked if it was correct that tennis courts would be taken up in order to complete the project, and if there was room to replace any of these tennis courts afterward. Stepp responded that there is room for six more tennis courts behind where the completed auditorium will be.
Hale was still unsure about the location of the auditorium.
“My concern is that it is going to be awfully crowded there by the stadium, because that’s where we have the band room, the stadium, the parking lot—but I’ve not gone over [to the school] and looked at it,” Hale said.
“I had the same visual questions,” Boston said. “Because I’m so used to the flow-through going into the gym—how is this big building going to interrupt going from the fields to the gym to parking? But it actually would work.”
“The building’s not there, so you really don’t know until it’s really there. But in my opinion, in just looking at it, I can see it there,” Boston added. “If we put it over on the other side—that’s just foreign. How do we get to it? This would be just so much more accessible.”
Hale, however, still had concerns about parking, as she recounted that the parking lot by the stadium is often completely full during football games, and that the band needs to be able to walk through the parking lot.
Stepp responded that the auditorium itself would only cover a few of the tennis courts and a small portion of the parking lot. He also added that there would be a crosswalk and a canopy from the band and choir room for coverage.
“That red outline is a survey of the area that will be affected by a building of that size,” Stepp said. “So, you’ve got light poles, you have different utilities that need to be run there, whether it’s under or over, so putting a stand-alone building of that size next to a school—there’s a lot of other variables that will change within that infrastructure.
“So, the reason they need to survey all of that is so they can understand,” Stepp added.
Safdie agreed that this would be the best place for the auditorium, despite the earlier location plans for the auditorium to be built in previous years.
“I could not see the logic in putting it all the way next to the highway where the sinkhole is. It just didn’t make sense, but we didn’t have the money anyways,” Safdie said. “But now we’ve got funding for it, and I’m really glad that they’re moving it there.”
“From what I understand, this is a survey company that is reputable,” Safdie continued.
Another part of the discussion included the proposed cost. Whittenburg Land Surveying proposed a lump sum fee of $6,750 to cover the cost of their surveying services.
In the proposal, the firm states that it would take about 60 days to complete the survey, with around 20 days starting the field work, 30 days performing the field work and 10 days to deliver the completed survey and Autocad files. The firm also included a map, showing an outline of the land they would plan to survey for the project.
Nicholas Davis, 5th District representative, asked if there was any more data available.
“It’s just really vague,” Davis said.
Davis said that he would like more detailed information, such as the square footage of the land being surveyed.
“When you look at the South school’s proposals, the price is roughly 50% of the price of this one. Just trying to measure apples to apples,” Davis said.
What Davis referred to was the proposal for a topographic survey to build an addition to South Cumberland Elementary. Done by the same firm, the lump sum fee to survey the land is $2,800. The proposal’s time table states it would also take around 60 days to complete the survey. However, it is not a separate building and is proposed to be much smaller than the auditorium at CCHS.
After discussion ended, the board voted unanimously to approve the proposal for the auditorium’s land survey, and the South Cumberland additions. The board will be holding an open informational meeting to present the plans for the auditorium Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Martin Elementary Little Theater. Stepp will be presenting with Kim Chamberlin from Upland Design Group. All are encouraged to see the plans and ask questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.