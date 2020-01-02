A Cumberland County man on probation who was accused of breaking into a woman’s home in October pleaded guilty to his probation violation and the felony burglary-related charge and is now serving time.
Brandon James Lakins, 33, whose last known address was Gray Fox Ct., pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted burglary and received a one-year prisons sentence to serve, consecutive to his probation violation sentence.
On Oct. 31, Lakins was accused of breaking into a Taylor’s Chapel Rd. residence where three adults and two young children were present. One of the women present retrieved a handgun and told Lakins several times to stay away from the house.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene but were unable to find Lakins.
On Nov. 2, deputies responded to a Caney Creek Dr. residence where a woman reported that Lakins had stolen her van. The van was recovered from a Taylor’s Chapel Rd. residence and Lakins was taken into custody.
In December 2018, Lakins pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 and received a two-year sentence with six months to serve and the balance on probation.
In his latest court appearance, Lakins will serve about 30 months in jail once the probation violation and new burglary charge and served consecutively.
He is also banned from contact with the victims.
