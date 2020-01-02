Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain likely. High around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.