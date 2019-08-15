Property owners along the shores of Lake Holiday will have the opportunity to perform maintenance and improvements come October.
Crossville City Councilman Scot Shanks' proposal to lower the lake's waters by no more than 4 feet on a three-year schedule was met with unanimous city council approval Tuesday.
“This puts us doing it the year before Tansi,” Shanks noted about his amendment to the city's policy. “That way, people can have an idea of what's coming up and know it's the year, rather than having to wait till City Council brings it up and decides are we dropping it this year or not. So people can sort of plan for every third year.”
Shanks' amendment calls for the first period of lowering water levels to be from Oct. 1-Dec. 31 beginning this year to allow owners along the lake to shore up docks and seawalls in the cooler seasons.
The policy had previously called for an annual policy assessment, with the water level to be lowered no earlier than Oct. 1 and no later than February.
“Discussing with people, there's not any work that would be able to be done in January and February, anyway,” Shanks said.
It was noted that ownership of the land underneath the lake has changed since the council pondered the matter in the spring. Tennessee Real Estate Assessment Data shows that Holiday Lake LLC at 1112 West Ave. purchased the property July 11 for $400,000.
“He sent a letter out stating that he wants people to work on their docks, to keep their property up and so forth,” Councilman Art Gernt said during an Aug. 6 work session. “He has no issues. The previous owner had issue with that. This one has no issues with it.”
Gernt recommended lakeside dwellers contact the new owner if they have questions or concerns.
Many property owners along Lake Holiday were unable to perform such maintenance last year.
“We left it open all winter long. We did not close the valves,” City Manager Greg Wood said in April. “You saw it filled up on us a couple of times because of record rainfall.”
The city had dropped Lake Holiday's water levels from November 2018 until this past February.
““I don’t think anybody did any maintenance this year because it rained so much.” Wood said in April. “If we need to do our own maintenance, we would only have to drop it for a few weeks.”
Lake levels are typically left higher during warm weather to allow for water recreational activities. Crossville adjusts levels to ensure an adequate water supply, maintain flood control and allow proper maintenance activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.