The Crossville Police Department will offer a free ladies-only handgun familiarization class Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
The course will cover the differences between revolvers and semi-automatics, loading and unloading, how to hold and handle a weapon, cartridge parts and calibers, storing weapons and ammo and cleaning weapons. The class concludes with a question and answer session at the end.
No outside weapons or ammunition will be allowed.
This is not a handgun carry permit class. It’s a change to learn about firearms before deciding to attend such a class.
The session will be held at the Crossville Police Department, 115 Henry St. Call 931-484-7231 to reserve a place in the class.
