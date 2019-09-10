A New York woman is traveling across the country in a 32-foot RV wrapped with the American flag and portraits of veterans in the different war eras to show support to those who have served our country and communities.
Michele Ladd is the founder of National Veteran Resources, a website to help veterans and first responders get resources for PTSD, suicide prevention and addiction.
"I wanted to do something for our veterans and first responders that make the ultimate sacrifice for us, so I decided to get ‘boots on the ground’ and try to save lives. I call this ‘Operation 22 to ZERO’ based on the fact that 22 veterans a day are dying by suicide,” Ladd said.
Ladd said her motivation is her two sons, who are veterans. She has their pictures, along with other military men and women, printed on her RV.
During her stops, Ladd meets different veterans and first responders and interviews them on camera. She then posts the videos online, hoping it can help someone else. She also visits organizations across the country to add them to the website for resources.
"It’s real, I don’t edit, it’s raw, we laugh, we cry," Ladd said. "Just in three weeks I’ve had over 100 family members, widows, veterans, reaching out to me, sharing their stories."
Ladd said she is traveling 8,000 miles to raise awareness and will continue her travels as long as the good Lord allows her.
Michele Ladd and The Hero-Mobile will be making a stop in the Crossville area on Sept. 11-12 at the VFW/Veterans of Foreign Wars Loop.
