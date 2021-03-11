The only connection between Crossville and a Knox County teen who became the latest young person with ties to the community around Austin-East High School was a brief stay at a local youth facility.
Jamarion Gillette, 15, was the fourth Austin-East area teenager shot to death in Knoxville in the past six weeks, according to Knoxville media reports.
A motorist found Gillette
suffering from a gunshot wound in the dark hours of Wednes-
day.
The passerby, who did not know the victim, rushed Gillette to The University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.
In September, Gillette was listed in a missing person report filed by the Crossville Police Department after he had he left
a youth holding facility at the
old Methodist Church campground on Old Jamestown Hwy.
Youth housed there were placed through the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
That is the only connection to Crossville that the Chronicle could identify. Why he was at the facility is not available because of his age.
The shooting death remains under investigation in Knox-ville.
