A verbal altercation between a Crossville pair escalated into violence, resulting in one being treated in the emergency room for a knife injury and the second going to jail, according to a Crossville Police report.
Kelly Renee Debord, 30, no address available, is charged with aggravated domestic assault. Treated at Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room for a non-life-threatening injury was Joshua Norton, 35, Browntown Rd.
Norton was treated at the hospital and later released.
Both sides agreed when being interviewed separately by Ptl. Ethan Wilson that the two became involved in a verbal disagreement that escalated with Debord throwing a Gerber knife at Norton. The incident occurred somewhere in the city on Nov. 14.
The two, however, disagreed on what happened next. Norton told the officer the open knife hit him in his arm, cutting him. Debord said she threw the knife but that it “some how opened up in mid-air before” striking Norton and cutting him.
Police recovered the knife from Debord’s pocket, according to Wilson’s report, and it was placed into evidence. While being booked at the Justice Center, an attachment for failure to appear in court was also served on her.
