Knowing who to call when you need help can sometimes be the biggest challenge for a struggling family or individual.
Now, everyone will be able to access an online directory of community services through a dedicated website and at kiosks available to the public at various locations.
“We have a lot of citizens who need these services,” said James Houston, director of the Art Circle Public Library, where one of the kiosks was placed last week.
The tablet connects directly to ucassist.org, a website maintained by the Upper Cumberland Development District with a directory of resources available in each of the 14 counties it serves.
There will be four resource kiosks in Cumberland County: the Art Circle Public Library, 3 East St.; the Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St.; the UCHRA Cumberland County office, 1720 West Ave.; and a fourth location to be determined.
The information is also available by scanning the QR code with this article or visiting ucassist.org.
“The benefit to Cumberland County is that we have access to resources all over the Upper Cumberland, as well as those resources that are local,” said Colleen Mall with the Trauma Informed Community Alliance.
The Trauma Informed Community Alliance has stressed the importance of networking and communicating among agencies.
“When we first brought the alliance together a year or so ago, this was something we really wanted to address,” Mall said. “Every agency had their own list of resources, and it had to be updated individually, and it became obsolete within a few weeks.”
UCHRA received a $25 million grant from Tennessee from the state’s excess TANF funds — federal funds left unspent after several years in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Called Empower Upper Cumberland, the program is focusing on supporting families to help them rise out of poverty. Collaboration is key to the program’s model with staff working to build connections between employers, faith-based communities, nonprofit organizations, educational instructions and other stakeholders.
The community alliance worked with the Upper Cumberland Development District and UCHRA to bring the kiosks to the area. Alliance members assisted in the data collection by calling various agencies and reviewing websites.
Organizations and agencies can add their services to the directory. Visit ucassist.org/providers to download a PDF and email it to info@ucassist.org or mail to UC Assist, Upper Cumberland Development District, 1104 England Dr., Cookeville, TN 38501.
