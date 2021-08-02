Retired Lt. Commander Gordon Kinney will serve as the grand marshal of the Cumberland County Veterans Parade.
The parade is set for Nov. 6 in Crossville.
Kinney served in the U.S. navy in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He rose through the ranks from an enlisted sailor and retired as a commissioned naval officer.
Tony Perry of Star Recording Studio will be the master of ceremonies for the parade.
The parade committee has received participation applications and anticipates more to come as the parade draws closer.
Committee members and volunteers are posting parade flyers and posters throughout the county.
In the very near future city workers will be mounting parade banners on the downtown light poles.
The 1-mile parade will begin at CCHS, follow Stanley St. to Main St. then proceed through downtown and end at the Church of Christ on Livingston Rd.
Robert Opthof, chairman of the logistics committee, is seeking at least 25 volunteers to help in the staging area at CCHS.
Volunteers will direct participants, check in floats and personnels, and position parade participants.
Those wishing to volunteer and have questions can contact Robert Opthof at 973-670-5804.
The Grand Marshal Selection Committee is soliciting for World War II, Korean War Veterans, widows of the Greatest Generation and all Gold Star Mothers that would like to participate in the parade to contact Russell Cope at 931-248-0802.
In order to accomplish this goal, they need to determine how many and types of vehicles would be needed to carry them.
The committee welcomes all veterans to participate in the 2021 Parade. Those wishing to participate in the parade can request an application from Rudy Varju at rvvarju@yahoo.com.
