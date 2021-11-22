Mackenzie Parker is in her seventh year providing Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The 11-year-old recruited school friends to assemble meal bags to share between families at Homestead Elementary School, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the community on Nov. 17.
Parker said, “I felt like it was a success. It made me really happy inside that I could share something with these girls so maybe in the future they can help back to the community.”
When she was 5, she saw a TV commercial about hungry children.
She said, “It made me think, ‘Well, why are they hungry?’ Because, at the time, I thought everyone was like me, with a roof over my head and food to eat, loving parents or grandparents.”
She said her grandmother explained that that some people have it harder and they don’t get to have as much as they do.
Parker continued, “Then I said, ‘Can we help feed them?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’”
With her grandparents, Parker made a plan with a goal to collect food and make bags for Thanksgiving and Easter meals for families.
“As I grew up a little bit, I got the privilege to mow the lawn, and I made some money for that,” she said. “So, I saved my money all year so I can help buy the Thanksgiving stuff.”
To fund her giving project, Parker mows a 9-acre property in the spring and summer. She said it takes her six hours to complete.
With her efforts supported by her grandparents, Shawn and Terry Denton, Parker funds the project herself, creates a menu, makes a budget, and clips coupons to purchase the meals for these families. Her menu this year for each family included one boneless turkey breast, cranberry jelly, green beans, corn, peas, yams, gravy, two boxes turkey-flavor stuffing, biscuits, a box of brownie mix, a frozen pie, and a box of snack cakes. She also purchased Cracker Barrel family turkey dinners.
This year they helped 27 families.
“She is just naturally very caring,” Terry Denton said. “She’s very special. What she says to us the most is that she hopes that other kids realize that they can do it also.”
Parker has already started planning to be able to provide Easter holiday meals next spring.
“I do hope I can keep on doing it because I love to think when these people get the stuff they have a big smile on their face and not having their moms crying because they can’t give their children anything,” she said. “It makes me happy that they can give their families something to eat.”
For those who would like to support “Kenzie’s Kitchen,” contact Shawn Denton by emailing hogfish47@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.