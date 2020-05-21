A Kentucky woman was taken into custody May 10 and charged with burglary in connection with the burglary of and theft from a vacant residence on Hwy. 127 N. on May 4.
She is also suspected of being involved in the burglary of a second house and a storage shed, according to reports, but has not been charged in those incidents.
Joy Marie Bartley, 43, 442 Chestnut Grove Rd., Monticello, KY, is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and vandalism.
On May 4 Deputy Rod Jackson responded to the 14000 block of Hwy. 127 N. after the home owner reported finding a woman exiting a house. The home owner confronted the woman who told her she was looking for a house to rent.
The owner of the home noticed the suspect’s car trunk was full of items and that the trespasser was carrying items from the house when confronted. A hasp on a storage shed near the house had been forced off the door, and it appeared the residence next door had also been entered.
The intruder told the homeowner that she was suffering from health issues and shortly afterward left the scene. It was later that the homeowner determined seven boxes of miscellaneous items and a canning cooker were missing.
The resulting investigation resulted in the authorities developing a suspect and, according to Jackson’s report, a warrant was signed. Kentucky authorities took the woman into custody and she was picked up at the state line and taken to the Justice Center where she was booked on the charge.
Bond was set at $12,500, and Bartley will appear in General Sessions Court.
