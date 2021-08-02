The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency confirmed a teen died in a kayaking incident Saturday on the Hiwassee River in Polk County, TN.
The press release from the TWRA regional office in Crossville says TWRA officers, Polk County EMS, Tennessee State Parks and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an overturned kayak on the river in the Quinn Springs area just before 4:45 p.m.
A group of nine adults and 11 juveniles were in kayaks and tubes on a point-to-point trip along the Hiwassee River. The teen was last seen behind the group on a sit-on-top kayak. Members of the party discovered the boy down river, unresponsive and away from his kayak, and they called for assistance.
The 15-year old male was transported from the river and declared deceased at the Starr Regional Hospital in Etowah. The deceased was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center for autopsy.
No further information about the victim was released.
The kayak was later found against a large, downed tree.
The incident remains under investigation.
