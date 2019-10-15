Crossville City Police will be bidding farewell to K-9 Mojo.
“We have an officer set to go to school next week to become a handler,” Police Chief Jessie Brooks told the Crossville City Council during its Oct. 1 work session.
“He’s showing his age. He’s got the want-to, but he doesn’t have the body to do it anymore.”
Mojo is 10 years old. Most dual-purpose K-9s are retired between the age of 7 and 9.
K-9 Arko retired earlier this year, as well.
The city approved $14,000 to replace Arko in the 2018-’19 budget and funds were included in the 2019-’20 budget to replace Mojo.
Handler Lt. Dustin Lester will keep Mojo as a personal pet.
In other business, the council approved the following items on the consent agenda:
•Contract with Swayze Properties, LLC that allows CoLinx to access a commercial building it leases by crossing city property on Interchange Dr.
•Purchase of a replacement pump for the wastewater treatment plant with a price of $8,980
•Extension of a 2-inch waterline to property at the end of Beehive Lane off Cook Rd. The owner will pay the estimated $3,180 cost of the labor and materials
•Amended the budget for airport maintenance building repairs, increasing the budget from $100,000 to $175,235.50. The city will submit a grant application to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for $180,000 with a 5% match
