Barring an unforeseen development, jury selections are to begin Tuesday morning in the homicide trial of Robert David Morse, 22, charged in the shooting death of his friend, Matthew Dylan Musser, 20, on Sept. 25, 2020.
Morse is represented by Crossville attorneys Randal Boston and Jeff Vires. Assistant District Attorneys Philip Hatch and Allison Null will be prosecutors in the case.
Two days have been set aside for the trial.
Morse has maintained his innocence to the indicted charge of first-degree murder since his arrest, and the case has been the subject of previous hearings.
He is accused of shooting Musser as he slept in his home on Doris Dr. at the intersection with KittyAnn Dr.
Musser had been shot multiple times.
Last-minute “housekeeping” chores were addressed during a hearing on Friday with Judge Gary McKenzie telling both sides he had prepared standard jury charges for the jury to consider before deliberations.
Most of Friday centered around whether disputed photos of the victim and the crime scene would be allowed into evidence.
The state had 27 autopsy photos and 57 crime scene photos it was considering, but those numbers were reduced greatly during the hearing.
Vires’ motion to have some photos
presented to the jury in black and white, as opposed to colored photos, was denied.
Another issue was the availability to the defense of audio and video of discussions with witnesses.
One witness defense attorneys expressed concern over is not going to be called by the state to testify.
Most evidentiary issues were settled between the two sides without a formal ruling from the court.
Jurors are to report to the Justice Center at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
