A Cumberland County jury deliberated on and off for five hours before finding Thomas Mack Arnold Sr. guilty of first-degree murder.
He was convicted of shooting Billy Jones to death in the Jones home on Sept. 27, 2020, in a dispute over a camper that was said to have been stolen.
State law requires an automatic life sentence which equates to around 51 years in prison.
Full coverage of the last day of testimony in the three-day trial will be published later.
