It’s a typical summer forecast with partly sunny skies each day and high temperatures in the 80s through Friday. There will be scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible each day with the heat and humidity.
Outlook for the July 4th weekend is basically more of the same with high temperatures near 80 and a mixture of clouds and sun and rain chances around 30% at this time.
Now through August is the lightning season in Tennessee. In 2018, Tennessee had three fatalities. A man near Kingston in Roane County was killed while mowing his lawn and another man who lived in West Tennessee was also mowing The third victim was a seven year old boy in West Tennessee was struck while playing under a tree.
Stay inside if you can hear thunder and stay away from electrical appliances. When you see lightning, start counting until you hear thunder. Then divide that number by five and that tells you how many miles away the storm is. If you count to 30, the storm is six miles away.
The 4th of July is one of my favorite holidays. What can beat baked beans, hot dogs and a cold drink followed by beautiful fireworks. It is a day of celebration for the entire family. The weather is usually good but there is always that chance of a pop-up thunderstorm and if they come at the wrong time they can mess up the fun.
Any weather data readers might need or the answer any questions can be sent through an email to weather1@charter.net.
