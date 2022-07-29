The Tennessee Administration Office of Courts has taken the rare move to suspend a sitting jurist — Judge Jonathan Young — for 30 days, from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. The order strips him of all his judicial power and authority for that time period.
The AOC findings also state documents used in that panel’s investigation of Young’s activities will be referred to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court to determine “in its discretion, what further action may be appropriate” on the status of his license to practice law.
Young has taken issue with the action and in a social media post, states his attorney has advised him to file suit against the AOC to “protect my rights and the rights of every judge out there.” Young did not elaborate on whether he was considering taking that course of action.
Young said he was “more shocked by this than anyone” in a social media post and alluded to his belief that his First Amendment rights were under attack.
Young is a Circuit Court judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit that includes Cumberland, Clay, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and White counties.
In its order, the AOC wrote that the mater in question is being forwarded to the Tennessee Board of Professional responsibility for review and any action that panel finds necessary to take.
The order concludes Young “is prohibited from exercising any judicial power or authority including, but not limited to, holding court, issuing subpoenas, setting or resetting cases, issuing warrants, setting or changing bonds, administering oaths or issuing oral or written rulings on any matter.”
The action was based on complaints received from two sources — attorneys for a pharmaceutical company whose multi-million dollar lawsuit was pending in Young’s court and a complaint about misconduct while handling an adoption case.
The complaint from attorneys for Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Endo Health Solutions, Inc., contend in a complaint filed against Young that the judge made social media posts and conducted an interview with a national media outlet on the case pending in his court.
“The complaint correctly notes the Court of Appeals found that by engaging in the extra-judicial conduct, Judge Young positioned himself publicly as an interested community advocate and voice for change in the larger societal controversy over opioids rather than an impartial adjudicator presiding over litigation.”
Young’s removal from that case “was necessary to protect public confidence in the judiciary,” it was written in the AOC findings.
The Endo complaint further alleges that “rather than heeding the Court of Appeal’s conclusions regarding his extra-judicial activities, Judge Young continued his public media campaign by conducting additional interviews about the pending case with local and national publications and additional social media posts.
“The judge’s actions risked tainting the jury pool in the ongoing case.”
Endo claims in a letter dated May 16, 2022, Young submitted an initial response to their complaint.
The response, according to the AOC document, “Rather than take responsibility for the extra-judicial conduct that led to his removal from the case and disruption to the orderly administration of justice caused by his conduct, Judge Young blamed the parties and their lawyers and attempted to portray himself as a victim.”
On June 14, an investigative panel of the board found probable cause and authorized a full investigation into the complaints against Young. In a letter from the board dated June 21, Young was advised his conduct “implicated” him of violations of state law governing conduct of judges.
That notice gave Young 14 days to respond in writing to the notice.
In his social media comments posted on Facebook Friday morning, Young claims, “Yesterday I made the paper again, the last time I made the paper I admitted to my mistakes. However this time, I come confessing no fault whatsoever.
“In fact, I was probably more shocked by this than anyone. The first reason is that I did absolutely nothing wrong. Second is my attorneys had spoke to Mr. Marshall Davidson (head of the board) and had an extension until August 1 to file a complete response. As you can see, he neither called me nor my attorneys to tell me anything has changed. Apparently the fix was in or something.”
The second complaint scores the judge’s conduct during the handling of an adoption case that was filed on March 29.
Chelsey Hoover and Michael Hoover filed separate complaints , claiming Young “initiated communications with Mrs. Hoover ranging from flirtation to sexual before, during and after she and Mr. Hoover were parties in an adoption case.”
Mrs. Hoover claimed Young requested “explicit pictures from her and also met with her on multiple occasions outside of court, including a hotel in Cookeville on or about April 28, where they had sex.” The complaint also claims Young suggested Mrs. Hoover use an app on her phone that would automatically delete their electronic communications.
At the April 28 hotel encounter, the complaint further states Mrs. Hoover presented young with legal documents in an unrelated custody matter in another court in his district, and that Young provided her advice about her custody case, including how to get the judge handling the case disqualified and how to replace her attorney.
Mr. Hoover claimed that Young failed to disclose to him the hotel meeting, the physical relationship with his wife or contact outside the court with his wife during the adoption proceedings.
Young failed to remove himself from the case and instead, granted the adoption petition on April 8.
Referencing, without naming, the Hoover complaint, Young wrote on Facebook, “… it seems a troubled man has been taken advantage of and weaponized by some in power to blame his marital issues on me because I presided over an adoption. While I certainly feel bad for this man, our response would have proven my complete innocence once again.
“However, as before I was denied my chances to argue.”
Young claims in his post that his attorney was orally given an extension to respond to the AOC complaint but for unknown reasons, the AOC issued its findings without honoring that oral agreement.
Young’s actions led to “safety and security concerns for law enforcement officials and court employees. At one point, court staff were sent home and an order was entered by the Presiding Judge of the district on May 27 closing Judge Young’s court for the day.”
The AOC investigative panel on July 22 found “reasonable cause to believe Judge Young committed the misconduct described” in both motions.
Young was defeated in the May Republican Primary by Assistant District Attorney Caroline Knight and his term of office ends Aug. 31.
“Under normal circumstances, this finding would result in the filing of formal charges” under state law, the investigative panel’s summation stated.
Because Young’s term on the bench ends at the end of August, he will no longer be under the AOC jurisdiction.
“As a result, this order and all pertinent documents will be provided to the Board of Professional Responsibility to determine its direction, what further action may be appropriate after Aug. 31.”
Young concluded his post by stating, “Just know one thing I will never give up fighting for Justice even if it is the rich, powerful, corrupt politicians and opioid manufacturers. It saddens me to know the system that I have dedicated my life protecting has been lowered to this level.”
The full order can be found on the AOC web site.
