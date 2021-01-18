Clerical errors caused discrepancies between affidavits filed by a police officer for a search warrant to draw blood and an arrest warrant in a drunk driving case in court last month.
Robert Britton Hancock was arrested by Crossville Police Officer Kenneth Keen in August of last year and was charged with driving under the influence.
Hancock’s attorney, Jeff Vires, challenged the charge in a motion to suppress hearing, saying discrepancies in court documents should be great enough to ban testimony about the results of a blood draw used to measure the amount of alcohol in his client’s system after he was arrested.
Assistant District Attorney Daniel Valecia countered that the a state law recognizing good faith exceptions in such cases forgives the clerical mistakes and allows the results to be introduced in court during hearings or trial.
Keen testified that he was notified of a possible drunk driver on Aug. 20 around 10:30 p.m. and two minutes later made contact with the vehicle’s driver on Fourth St.
The driver failed to stop for blue lights until it had traveled on Old Lantana Rd. at Miller Ave. Keen testified that the driver was not responsive to his commands, smelled of alcohol and had to have assistance standing. The driver admitted drinking a bottle of wine earlier.
Keen testified that based on this, he obtained a search warrant to draw blood, setting the time he received from dispatch which was incorrect. “It was just a mistake,” Keen testified.
The search warrant was granted and an arrest warrant was obtained with affidavit listing the wrong date. Keen told Judge Gary McKenzie he used the time based on what he believed was correct.
After the testimony, Vires argued that the affidavits failed to meet the requirements outlined in state law. He said the search warrant for the defendant’s blood contained the wrong date and time.
“It was just sloppy work,” Vires contended. “It is prejudicial to my client … we have to send a message that accuracy and paying attention to details matters.”
Valecia countered that Keen followed all the rules required under state law regarding the search warrant and arrest and that the error was not the officer’s error.
“He (Keen) did everything he always does … there was no police misconduct and other than this, the search warrant is solid.”
McKenzie also recognized the “good faith” exception but questioned, “Is it too much to ask to put aside a constitutional right … too much to ask the right time be put down?”
The judge then noted that the Tennessee Supreme Court ruling promotes deterrent values on law enforcement to discourage misconduct. “It must be deliberate,” McKenzie said.
“In my heart, I agree with Mr. Vires that it is not too much to ask.” He added that it is incumbent on DA offices to pay attention to situations like this one.
McKenzie then ruled that under the present state law, he does find the mistakes were inadvertent and fit the exception clause in the law.
The judge said he was not excusing or condoning sloppy police work and that it all needs to be done correctly. He then overruled Vires’ motion and the case will be placed on a future court docket.
Vires said he believes the ruling will be appealed so that the exception clause can be tested.
McKenzie closed the hearing with a final comment to the assistant district attorney.
“You may have won the battle, but not the war,” the judge said.
