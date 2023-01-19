Judge Wesley Bray told Caitlynn Richards, “I don’t like being painted into a corner and that is what you have done … you obviously have life-controlling issues.”
Richards, 19, either refused drug screens or failed them within days of having been placed on probation for two years on a theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 plea.
Richards was placed on probation on Aug. 5, according to testimony of Tennessee Department of Corrections Probation Officer Kyla Cook’s testimony. On Aug. 18, she refused to take a drug test. On Aug. 24, Richards tested positive for meth.
At that time, Richards lost her judicial diversion status and served time in jail, being released on Nov. 1.
Assistant Public Defender Laura Dykes told Bray her client needs help. “She just turned 19 and has a drug problem,” Dykes said.
Richards then took the witness stand and told Bray she has known she has a drug problem. She asked to go to rehab, get her GED, get a job and eventually go to college.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch then asked Richards, “Meth has run your life?” to which Richards responded, “Yes.”
Hatch then asked, “Where did you get your meth?”
Richards hesitated to answer, with other inmates sitting in the courtroom. Finally she responded, “It’s everywhere in Crossville … all my friends …”
Hatch continued to press for names of drug sellers. Richards continued to avoid answering that question.
It was then time for Bray to speak. “The only discipline you have is to continue to be a slave to your addiction … you said you were sad and sorry … are you sad and sorry you got caught?”
Bray continued, “As long as you have meth issues, you are never going to be successful.”
With that said, Bray ordered her held in custody as he mulls his decision. The judge said he might be open to a furlough for long-term, inhouse drug rehab “at some time.”
He then delayed announcing a decision until Jan. 25.
In other probation violation cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
• Zachary Leon Anderson, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 3.
• Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation violation continued to Feb. 3.
• Devin Patrick Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug test, to serve one year in jail at 75% and then be back out on supervised probation for the balance of a seven year sentence.
• Joy Marie Bartley, three probation violation cases, continued to March 3.
• Isaac Houston Butler Jr., pleaded guilty to a probation violation of new arrests, to lose judicial diversion status, home improvement fraud guilty plea goes into effect and to serve the balance of two years on supervised probation and to pay restitution.
• David Wayne Chennault, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug test and is being credited with time served. Chennault is to restart supervised probation for five years.
• Rachel Renee Cravens, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug screen and is to serve six months in jail at 75%.
• Vickie Darlene Eldridge, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of absconding and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75% and then be returned back on probation.
• Gina Lee Gentry, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of refusing to take a drug test and failed drug screen, and is to serve 30 days in jail at 75% with credit for time served and then return back on probation for the balance of a six-month sentence.
• Nicholas John Green, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 20.
• Joseph Michael Grimme, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 3.
• Amberly Nicole Hassler, pleaded guilty to probation violations of failed drug test and obtaining new charges and is to serve 45 days in jail at 75% and then be returned to supervised probation.
• Savanna Joann Keel, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Keel, probation violation for failure to report and meet other terms and/or conditions of probation, in rehab with case continued to Feb. 3.
• Timothy Dale Moore, two probation violation warrants, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Moore and continued to Jan. 25.
• Christopher James Noe, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug screen, to serve one year in jail at 75%.
• Angela Michelle Rhinehart, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Rhinehart and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 3.
• Orry Joseph Savage, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 20.
• Kathy Ann Soriano, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug test, has completed rehab and is to be returned to supervised probation.
• Kimberly Cora Candra Spencer, James Hargis appointed to represent Spencer and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 20.
• Chase Michael Anthony Welch, probation violation hearing continued to later date.
• William Thomas Whittaker Jr., probation violation hearing, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Jonathan Michael Braun, probation violation hearing continued to later date.
• Matthew Clayton Ford, probation violation hearing continued to later date.
