On one hand, Judge Gary McKenzie heard the plea of a mother suffering with serious health issues needing her incarcerated son to come home and help both her and his mentally challenged sister.
On the other hand, the son was a defendant in Criminal Court who had not done so well on supervised probation.
Devin Patrick Baldwin, 28, pleaded guilty May 6, 2022, to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and felony evading arrest and received a split sentence.
Baldwin was to serve 60 days in jail at 30% followed by the balance of six years on supervised probation. Along the way, Baldwin violated conditions of his probation and last week found himself standing before a judge again last Thursday.
Judge Gary McKenzie heard from Baldwin’s mother, who told him she is suffering from an advanced stage of cancer. In order for her to be hospitalized and to receive treatment, she told the judge she needs her son home to watch his sister.
Baldwin’s probation violation sentence is due to expire around April 28, Assistant Public Defender Laura Dykes told McKenzie. He was asking for early release.
This left the judge in a quandry. Should Baldwin be held to complete his sentence or should there be compassion given for the plight of the mother and sister. The judge leaned back in his chair and pondered the two options, admonishing Baldwin for putting all involved in this situation.
Finally, McKenzie addressed Baldwin. “Look at your sister … she needs you … your mother needs you … I am going to see what kind of man you are,”
He then granted the public defender’s motion, adding that he would be watching Baldwin and he did not expect to see him back in his court “because it will not be good for you.”
Mckenzie, along with granting the request, added he was resetting the case for May 5 to monitor the situation.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
• Timothy Paul Beason, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to May 19. Also on the deadline docket, possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal trespassing, all continued to May 19.
• Damon Levi Breeding, simple possession of meth and simple possession, continued to May 19 at which time Breeding is to return to court with an attorney.
• Jamie Rose Carter, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to May 19.
• Michael Andrew Feustell, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Feustel and continued to May 19.
• Heather Renee Flowers, possession of a Schedule I drug for sell and/or delivery and possession of a Schedule II drug for sell and/or delivery, continued to June 21.
• David Cherokee Frye, burglary and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to May 19 at which time Frye is to return to court with an attorney.
• Jamie Lee Greenwood, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to May 19.
• Devin Michael Hilton, fifth offense driving under the influence, per se, and first offense driving under the influence, continued to May 19.
• Jason Michael Hughes, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to May 12.
• Lukas McKinley Johnson, two counts of aggravated assault, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500 and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, continued to April 28.
• Deborah Davis Jones, arson, continued to June 21 at which time Jones is to return to court with an attorney.
• Billy Ray Knight Jr., arson, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Knight and continued to May 19.
• Crystal Leann Mosley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession (supseding indictment), continued to May 19.
• Heather Nicole Phillips, possession of more than 26 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to April 28. Also, arraignment for criminal impersonation, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to April 28.
• Shawn Brian Simmons, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and possession of a weapon by a felon, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Joshua Dwayne Smith, reckless endangerment, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Smith and continued to May 19.
• Kimberly Cora Spencer, theft of property of up to $1,000, identity theft and coercion of a witness, continued to May 19.
• Michael Scott Strader, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, continued to April 18.
• Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to May 19. Also, on deadline docket, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 19.
Deadline docket
• Edith Waunerta Arnold, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and filing false tax returns, continued to May 19 for resolution.
• Justin Hill Barnes, aggravated arson, theft of property of $10,00 to $60,000, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of an explosive device and reckless driving, continued to April 28 for settlement or announcement in the case.
• Tracy Lynn Boatright, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of simple possession of meth, three counts of simple possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one case in boundover status, continued to April 14
• Joshua Wayne Bohannon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 12.
• Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to May 12.
• Matthew Shane Breeding, second offense driving under the influence, per se (blood/alcohol content of .08% or higher), resisting a stop, arrest or search and simple possession, continued to May 19.
• Jason Michael Brooks, incest, continued to May 19.
• Jerry Hilton Brown, driving under the influence, continued to May 19.
• Alexander Michael Calabrese, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to May 19.
• Scottie Lee Caudill, driving under the influence, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to May 19.
• Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, continued to June 21.
• Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, three counts of simple possession of meth, simple possession, evading arrest, possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 19.
• Joshua Lee Cross, burglary, aggravated burglary, theft of property of more than $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 19.
• Joseph Daniel Dunn, theft of a firearm of less than $2,500, altered item, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and driving on a suspended license, continued to May 19.
• Shadayda Storm Farris, domestic assault and probation violation, continued to April 14.
• Joshua Adam Fields, vehicular homicide, continued to June 21.
• David Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of criminal simulation, identity theft, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery by uttering and criminal impersonation, continued to May 19.
• Cristian Misel Garcia, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to May 19.
• John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to May 12.
• Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 19.
• Robert Lee Howard IV, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of driving on a revoked license, continued to April 28.
• Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, first offense driving under the influence, first offense driving under the influence, per se, and sixth offense driving under the influence, continued to April 28.
• Darren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to May 19.
• Kiley Lewis Causer, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to April 18.
• Rebecca Leigh Kennedy, aggravated statutory rape, continued to May 12.
• William Michael Lance, simple possession of meth and tampering with evidence, continued to May 19.
• Marlena Lauren Laws, driving under the influence, per se, and third offense driving under the influence, continued to May 5.
• Nancy Irene Lewis, cruelty to animals, continued to May 19.
• Holly Cook Matheson, driving under the influence, continued to May 19.
• Donald Dale McDonough, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to May 19.
• Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to April 28.
• Robert Sean Newman, driving under the influence, continued to May 19.
• Michael Joe Phillips, sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, continued to May 12.
• Robert Eugene Presley Jr., possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, auto burglary and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to May 19.
• Frank Henry Quince Jr., aggravated assault, continued to April 28.
• Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to April 28.
• Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to May 19. Also, arraignment for possession of meth with intent to sell and delivery and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to May 19.
• Jose Luis Rodriguez, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to April 28.
• Pedro Lucas Sanitize,m rape of a child, continued to May 12.
• Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, restitution payment pending and continued to April 14.
• Robert Charles Taylor, theft of property of up to $1,000 and sex offender registration violation, motion hearing set for May 12.
• Regina Carol Walker, driving under the influence, fifth offense driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, continued to May 19.
• Audrey Lynn Williams, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to May 19.
• David Allen Maybe, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, bond set at $50,000 and continued to April 17.
