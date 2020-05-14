Cumberland County homicide cases awaiting trial bogged down when the Tennessee Supreme Court placed restrictions on in-person court appearances limiting how many persons could be in a courtroom and placing a hiatus on jury trials.
Tuesday Judge Gary McKenzie set a deadline for filing motions to be heard later this summer in an effort to move three of these cases forward, in part, because the defendants in the case have been jailed since their arrest.
“I want to have these cases ready to go, once we can begin to have jury trials, whenever that is,” McKenzie told defense attorneys and state prosectors.
One of the cases expected to be first in the line is the double-homicide case against Warren John Nostrom, 75, charged in the September 2018 shooting death of his estranged wife, Joy Nostrom, 58, of Livingston Rd., and her friend, Mark Gunter, 54, of North Carolina.
The shootings took place at the Cumberland County Schools bus garage on Genesis Rd. and Nostrom has been incarcerated since that incident. Nostrom was indicted by the grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder.
At least two trial dates have been set as prosecutors and and defense attorneys waited on mental evaluations to take place and at one point, a motion for a speedy trial was entered on by defense attorney Howard Upchurch on Nostrom’s behalf. That motion was withdrawn in September of last year when it was agreed that Nostrom would go on trial in early February.
A new trial date of April 14 was then reset, but the COVID-19 ban of jury trials during the virus pandemic has once again caused a delay in the case.
Tuesday, McKenzie accepted Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch’s announcement to set a deadline for motions of June 23. On that day, a new date for hearing of any last minute motions will be set and a tentative trial date of Aug. 25 is now on the calendar.
The cases against Fentress County couple Doneal Marie Clark, 36, and Kirk Douglas Clark, 36, both of Clarkrange, had a deadline for filing motions of Sept. 9 set. A date to hear those motions will then be placed on the calendar along with a trial date.
The couple are charged with felony murder, alternate theory of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000. in addition, the couple is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The charges stem from the January 2019 shooting death of Linda Lou Damewood, 74, of Cherokee Trail, and the wounding of Ellen Cairns, 73, and Andrew Shan, 63, of the same address. Both recovered from their gunshot injuries.
Defense attorneys Kevin Bryant, representing Doneal Clark, and Assistant Public Defender Larua Dykes, representing Kirk Douglas Clark, appeared in court along with Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch.
Among the motions anticipated to be argued prior to trial are motions from both defense attorneys to separate the trials of the pair. If granted, individual trial dates would have to be set for the Clarks.
The final homicide case on the docket was that against John Patrick Fields, 47, of rural Bledsoe County, charged with first-degree murder of Lowell Thomas “Chip” Simmons on March 10, 2019, whose body was found hidden beneath a brush pile at a burn pit off Critter Creek Rd.
Fields is also charged with first-degree murder in the Simmons death and with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Makayla Laray Manning, also known as Kayla Woods, 23, the shootings of Manning’s husband, Joseph Manning, Eleashea Alene Curry, 42, of Bee Hive Lane, and aggravated assault of the grandmother of Makayla Manning, who was holding a baby at the time of the incident.
This incident took place at the Manning residence off Vandever Rd.
Fields’ attorney, Samuel Taylor Hudson, told McKenzie that at least one of the expert witnesses expected to be heard from in pretrial hearings will be the same used in the Nostrom case.
A motion hearing deadline date of June 10 was set at which time dates for hearing pending motions, and a trial date, will be set.
