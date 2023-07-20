A Davidson County judge has dropped her requirement that the state post a $500 bond for its preliminary injunction against the owners of Plate & Bowl in Fairfield Glade, eliminating the condition to her order that prohibits them from operating the private membership eatery contrary to food safety regulations.
Chancellor Anne C. Martin granted the Tennessee Department of Health’s motion for the bond requirement to be eliminated from her June 21 order in which she approved the department’s request for the injunction. Martin said at that hearing that the injunction would take effect upon the state posting the bond.
The state, however, did not post the bond. Instead, a week later it filed a motion in which it cited state rules and case law in asserting that Martin erred in requiring it. That set up a July 14 hearing to consider the motion, with Martin finding that the state’s motion was “well taken.”
With the bond no longer required, she wrote that the rest of her June court order “remains unchanged and in place.”
Martin in that court order prohibited co-owners Vincent and Bethany Luchetta from “unlawfully operating, managing or participating in the operation of or management of any food service establishment” in Tennessee that requires a state permit.
The Luchettas declined to comment to the Chronicle after the July 14 hearing.
Since Plate & Bowl opened in Village Green Mall on April 13, the Luchettas have operated it in defiance of a Health Department requirement that they obtain a state permit and allow food safety inspections. They have refused to comply, leading the department to seek the temporary injunction.
Determining exactly what Plate & Bowl is has been a matter of some controversy.
The Luchettas do not refer to their operation as a restaurant; they have promoted it in various ways, including as a Christian-based private “eatery” and a “social club.” They maintain that they have a First Amendment constitutional right to “assemble within a private structure” and to operate Plate & Bowl free of government oversight.
They have underscored their position recently with a message on a chalkboard sign outside Plate & Bowl referring to it as a “private members club closed to the public.” Its full-length window and door that once were transparent have been covered, preventing anyone from looking inside.
The state, however, classifies Plate & Bowl as a “food service establishment” subject to state regulation, including food safety inspections.
Anyone wanting to eat at Plate & Bowl first must become a member by agreeing to seven “house rules,” which include acknowledging that it operates in private.
Members also must disclose that they do not represent any organization or government agency involved in enforcement of government regulations. Any member representing such an entity would be considered a trespasser subject to paying an unspecified “remedy compensation,” according to the membership agreement.
Plate & Bowl has both its supporters and detractors in the community. Some have said they like the food and the friendliness of their hosts and that they would continue to eat there. Others have said they would not patronize it because of the membership requirements and the Luchettas’ refusal to comply with food safety regulations.
