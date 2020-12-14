Many would agree with defense attorney Nathan Clouse that Justin David Horn, 29, had been given a hard life and needs long-term help.
Many would agree with Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie that the government cannot fix his problems.
Following a probation violation hearing last week, McKenzie ordered Horn to serve the balance of his 10-year prison sentence for violations of conditions of his supervised probation.
“If you think the government is going to fix your problem, you are wrong,” McKenzie told Horn at the conclusion of the hearing. “You have never taken responsibility … in this system, there is a wall.”
Horn’s father, Greg, was a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy when he suffered a fatal and accidental electrocution while doing handyman work at a house.
By his own admission, Horn grew up around family members who were addicted to illegal substances.
“Everybody was doing something at some point,” Horn said about relatives.
During a confrontation with his mother, Horn testified, he was told to leave.
“I always used drugs to deal with problems,” Horn said.
On the witness stand, Horn testified he started drinking and smoking pot at age 12 and graduated into cocaine and methamphetamine use by the time he reached high school.
He was kicked off the wrestling team after being caught in possession of marijuana, and that ended his school days.
Horn was arrested in July 2017 and charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
In October 2018, Horn pleaded guilty to felony possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and delivery and received a 10-year sentence with one year to serve and the balance on supervised probation. One condition was that he be furloughed to attend and complete a long-term in-house treatment program.
Horn did not want to go to Adult and Teen Challenge out-of-state, despite being told to go by his probation officer. He claimed to the officer he had been “clean” for two years and didn’t need the in-house treatment.
Under cross-examination from Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch, Horn admitted he knew the consequences of his actions and testified he served 240 days in jail in 2018 as a result.
Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Paroles Officers Jessica Carter and Christopher Goddard were the only state witnesses.
Carter met with Horn in her role as a social advocate trying to help place him in a treatment program. She testified she arranged his attendance in a Hope for Life rehab program, but that Horn did not go. She also testified he did not want to attend the Teen Challenge program in Louisiana.
Goddard told the court that Horn attended an out-patient program through Faith Assembly church and got a certificate for that participation. But he soon ran into trouble with the law again and was charged with driving under the influence and possession of meth in Sevier County.
Hatch echoed the judge’s comments, telling the court “it is not the government’s job to hold his hand” to get the help he needs. Hatch added he believes Horn has “hit the wall” and needs to serve his sentence.
Clouse noted the pattern of substance abuse which has accumulated over a period of time and still advocated for a long-term rehab program.
“With his history, he needs treatment one day a week won’t provide,” Clouse said.
McKenzie ruled he was revoking Horn’s probation and ordered him to serve the balance of his sentence.
