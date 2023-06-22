A Davidson County judge has agreed with the Tennessee Department of Health that the private membership restaurant Plate & Bowl in Fairfield Glade serves food to the public and therefore is subject to law requiring a state permit and food safety inspections.
Chancellor Anne C. Martin on Wednesday granted the department’s request for a temporary injunction that would require Plate & Bowl to close until the operators comply with the state Food Safety Act.
But whether Plate & Bowl will have to cease all of its operations was unclear.
In a telephone interview Wednesday night with the Chronicle, Bethany Luchetta, who runs the eatery in Village Green Mall as a “social club” with her husband, Vincent, said the detailed order they received from the judge allows them to keep operating in some ways. She said, for example, they can serve free coffee to members, allow members to socialize such as by playing games available there and provide food “on occasion” but not through orders off the menu.
The Chronicle could not independently verify any stipulations by press time.
Bethany later wrote in a text message that their “constitutional consultant is helping us discern the order.”
“We are still weeding through it,” she wrote.
The Luchettas assert that they have a constitutional right to operate free of government interference. They have kept Plate & Bowl open in defiance of an April 17 Health Department order for them to close their establishment.
In Chancery Court in Nashville, Assistant Attorney General Rachel Appelt told the judge that Tennesee’s Food Safety Act requires a “food service establishment” to obtain a permit to operate and to undergo food safety inspections. She said Plate & Bowl falls into that category.
“Unfortunately, defendant has not been compliant,” Appelt said in reference to Vincent Luchetta, who was listed as the sole defendant.
Appelt indicated that if Luchetta did not comply with the temporary injunction, the state would move to have Plate & Bowl closed permanently.
Appelt said the state determined that Plate & Bowl does not qualify for Food Safety Act exceptions that apply to some groups such as fraternal and veterans organizations.
Plate & Bowl is considered a “food service establishment,” Appelt said, in that it offers food to the public. The judge agreed, also noting that Plate & Bowl accepts payment in exchange.
The Luchettas maintain, however, that Plate & Bowl is not a restaurant operating in the “public domain” as a business. Plate & Bowl, in fact, has no business license on file in Cumberland County.
Appelt said the Health Department sought the injunction “to ensure that the public is adequately protected.” If the injunction were not granted, not only would the operators “be unable to ensure the safety of the public, but the integrity of the Food Safety Act itself would be compromised.”
The judge invited Vincent Luchetta to make his case that he should not be required to comply with the law. Luchetta, who is not a lawyer, represented himself.
“Chancellor, I am not here to testify. I am not here to argue law,” he replied.
Martin encouraged him to speak, saying the state counsel’s goal was to obtain his compliance with the Food Safety Act so he can operate the establishment.
“Certainly there is an opportunity to have that discussion,” she said, referring to the hearing. She asked if there was anything he had “to address with the court about the application of this law to your business.”
Luchetta replied rhetorically: “Do I have a contract with the plaintiff for this court?”
The judge said she didn’t understand his question and added politely, “I can ask you questions, but you don’t necessarily get to ask me questions.”
In a telephone interview later with the Chronicle, Vincent explained that because he has no contract with the state regarding operation of Plate & Bowl, the state cannot pursue the action.
The judge again offered Luchetta the opportunity to argue for his position.
Again he replied with, “I’m not here to testify today.”
Toward the end of the hearing, Luchetta asked the judge essentially to dismiss the case, but Martin said she would issue the order for the injunction.
Bethany Luchetta told the Chronicle that she and Vincent would “honor the order” but appeal.
“I believe we will be fruitful,” she said.
The operation of Plate & Bowl has been a contentious issue in the community from the beginning. Some residents refuse to go there because of a requirement that diners must agree to terms and conditions of a controversial membership agreement. Included is a clause that they could be liable for unspecified “remedy compensation” — a financial penalty — if they represent any government agency or other organization involved in enforcement of government regulations.
Others say they have enjoyed their dining experience and will continue to eat there.
The Luchettas notified authorities in April that they received an arson threat. Mayor Allen Foster told the Chronicle the threat was investigated, there were no arrests, and the case was closed.
Despite the controversies, Plate & Bowl has carried on. Bethany said it had 627 members as of Wednesday.
“We’re growing every single day,” she said.
