“As a judge I work hard to stay out of the news, but unfortunately it happened. As I wish I could tell the whole story most of this is confidential. 

“However, know that I could have fought to keep this private, but chose not to do so.  While it was a private mistake, some chose to make it public and that is fine.  

“I will say a few years ago I was in a dark place and sought comfort where I shouldn’t. I quickly ended everything before it went further than just talk but that was not enough. 

“So I thought it would be best let them air my issue so I had nothing to hide. I never said I was perfect and I made a mistake. But rest assured nothing I did compromised my promise to you to render fair justice from the bench. 

“I will not say this does not sting, but like everything else I must go forward and do the best job I can do. 

“However know that I cannot share as many witty sayings as I used to as apparently someone did not like them either. They took offense to a Ronald Reagan quote about taking responsibility for your actions and not blaming others among others. Which ironically (is) what I did. 

“So, I would just appreciate some privacy and prayers, but if casting stones is more your style then that is ok too. Tomorrow is a new day!

“P.S. The reports of my suspension are incorrect. The suspension is suspended upon not getting into more issues.”

 

Tags