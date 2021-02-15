A suspect charged with raping a young teen last June was denied a lower bond in court last week.
During the bond hearing for James Sherman Williams, an investigator testified that the victim had to escape her ordeal.
Williams, 42, Braddock St., faces two charges each of rape and incest in connection with an alleged incident that occurred on June 19. He was arrested on a sealed indictment recently with bond originally set at $400,000.
That bond was reduced to $200,000 and was the subject of a bond hearing filed by defense attorney Randall Boston.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator Tom Howard testified that he was assigned to investigate the incident after a young teen was found walking along Hwy. 127 by two persons traveling on the highway.
The teen, who is not from Cumberland County, told the two, according to Howard, that she has been raped and had escaped by climbing out a window. Under questioning from Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch, Howard said the two then took her to a nearby convenience store and notified police.
Howard testified it appeared to him the victim had fought back, judging from injuries found on her, and that DNA samples were taken with at least one match with the suspect identified.
Boston asked Howard under cross examination if Williams had been read his rights and if he had willingly provided a DNA sample. Howard said Williams was advised of his rights and provided statements and DNA after being advised.
Boston argued that his client had been in jail six months, unable to post the $200,000 bond. He described Williams as cooperative with investigators and not a flight risk. He asked for a lower bond so his client could go to work, noting there was a job waiting for Williams. Boston suggested a GPS ankle bracelet be required and no contact between his client and the victim be allowed.
Hash countered that prior convictions in Fentress, Morgan and Putnam counties topped more than a dozen. Boston countered that the convictions were old cases and not of a most serious nature.
Hash asked that bond remain at $200,000 while Boston pursued a lower bond.
Judge Gary McKenzie said the nature of the case with the person identified as the victim suffering injuries were factors against the defendant.
“From what I have heard today, there is a probable chance of conviction if this evidence is presented to a jury,” McKenzie said. “I am going to keep bond at $200,000 and set this case as a priority for trial when trials resume.”
The case was continued to April 15 for additional motions and possibly for a trial date to be set, depending on if the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed by that time.
