Joseph L. Sherrill of Crab Orchard was elected Monday night in a 14-3 vote to to fill the 6th District vacancy on the Cumberland County Commission.
Sherrill was nominated by 6th District Commissioner Wendell Wilson.
The candidate needed nine votes to win the seat.
Clifford H. Segar was the only other person nominated for the position. He was nominated by Carl MacLeod, 9th District commissioner.
Segar got three votes from Mark Baldwin, 7th District; MacLeod; and John Patterson, 9th District.
The rest voted in favor of Sherrill.
“I’m honored I was chosen and look forward to working with Wendell (Wilson) and all the commission and representing the 6th District by listening and presenting their needs and desires,” Sherrill said after the meeting.
Prior to the vote Emmett Sherrill, Crab Orchard mayor, spoke on behalf of Sherrill during the public comment period.
“I’d like to speak on behalf of Joseph Sherrill. He attends 98% of the county meetings, he knows government, the process and he is willing to put in time needed. He’s worked with me for 11 years in Crab Orchard,” Sherrill said.
Sherrill previously served on Crab Orchard’s city council for several years.
Sherrill and the other four candidates were given up to 10 minutes to address the county commission and were chosen in a random drawing by Cumberland County Clerk Jule Bryson in the order to speak.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said all had been checked and verified they were eligible to serve in the 6th District.
Charles E. Wilson discussed his 27 year background in the military and public service.
“I’m the best qualified applicant to help the mayor achieve his goals,” Wilson said.
He mentioned his experience in strategic planning, working on the Department of Defense budget for 15 years and being a top 5 employee of Fortune 500 companies. He also cited attending county meetings regularly and a flexible schedule.
Segar mentioned his experience as a mainframe computer engineer, amateur radio and rebuilding the emergency operations center in Roane County, project direction and working with Incident Command Systems, National Incident Management Systems and delivering emergency communication equipment to ground zero after Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City. He also mentioned his volunteerism in a variety of fields.
Sherrill cited his years of experience on city council, starting a successful software business in 2004 and expanding the business. He also said he was able to adjust his schedule to attend meetings. He said he wanted to become a part of the team to do the best they can to serve the county.
Cody Christopher cited his degree in exercise science and playing basketball in college as part of a team. He also cited his experience working in the circuit court clerk’s office and volunteering for several youth activities and being a part of the jail ministry team through his church, The Redemption Church. He said he grew up in Crab Orchard, went to Crab Orchard Elementary School and volunteered at the school as basketball coach. He offered his prayers for whoever was chosen and for the 6th District.
“I pray you choose the best candidate even if it isn’t me. Use your best judgment. My community and my District is where my heart is. I appreciate those who took the time to talk with me,” Christopher said.
Candidate Gary Goldberg did not attend the meeting.
After the presentations, Wendell Wilson praised Wilson, Segar and Christopher,
“You all did an awesome job and I appreciate your willingness to serve,” he said.
Wilson then nominated Sherrill and said he would be a good representative for the county. He said he would support whoever was chosen, though, if it was not Sherrill.
MacLeod said he had worked with Segar on several projects and said, “I believe he’d be a great asset to commission.”
Patterson said he thinks Segar is bright and competent and would be the best candidate.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, said, “I’ve been on both sides of this. There are such great candidates tonight. Keep coming back, even if you don’t win. They’re all such good candidates. It’s hard to decide sometimes. I came up here like this and lost by one vote and kept coming back.”
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, agreed with Hyder.
“I was in the same place. I lost by one vote and kept coming back and was elected. They’re all great candidates,” York said.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said, “It’s an excellent set of candidates. We’ve known Joe Sherrill since moving back here from Nashville since 1985. I think he will do an excellent job.”
The commission then voted 14-3 for Sherrill and he was sworn in by Foster.
The seat will be open again during the August General election in 2020.
