A Cumberland County man facing assault and theft charges pleaded guilty to three felonies and received a split sentence in Criminal Court earlier this month. He was one of six defendants entering guilty pleas.
Lukas McKinley Johnson, 29, was facing two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500 and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Earlier this month, Johnson pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and two counts of theft of property and received a two-year suspended sentence with 90 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Johnson was given credit for 74 days already served in jail.
Johnson is also responsible for up to $8,000 in restitution (exact amount to be determined) and is banned from contact with the victims.
The endangerment charge stems from a Sept. 17, 2022, crash at the Eco Travel Plaza and incident involving a baseball bat and investigated by CPD Lt. Jonathan O’Neal and Sgt. John Karlsven. The theft charges stem from the theft of a pickup truck cab on May 27, 2021, and theft of a utility trailer on June 22, 2020, investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green.
In other cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Deborah Lynn Davis Jones, 54, charged with arson, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Condition of that probation is continued treatment for as long as the care provider recommends. The charge stems from the setting of a rental property on fire on Sept. 2, 2022, on Sawyer Ridge Rd. That incident was investigated by the CCSO.
•Bobby Gene Barnes, 44, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated burglary and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with fine and court costs waived. The sentence is to be served consecutive to a probation violation sentence. Barnes is to pay $3,465 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from a June 26 burglary investigated by CPD.
•Jason Thomas Hyder, 41, charged with fifth offense driving under the influence, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a two-year sentence to serve and loss of driving privileges for eight years. The charge stems from a July 4 THP arrest.
•Justin Marshall Hull, 36, pleaded guilty to an information charging violation of the sex offender registry laws and received a one-year sentence with 90 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. He is being given credit for 196 days already served in jail.
•Willis Lee Melton, 57, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest and received a two-year sentence to serve, consecutive to a previous evading arrest plea with one-year sentence in that case. The charge stems from a July 19 incident during which Melton fled from sheriff’s deputies on a motorcycle.
•Craig Allen Smith, 36, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted possession of heroin and received a three-year suspended sentence with qualification for judicial diversion. This means the plea is set aside during the three year probationary period and if all terms and conditions are met, Smith will qualify to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record.
The charge stems from a Feb. 22 arrest by CPD.
