Two Cumberland County men pleaded guilty in separate cases to drug charges in Criminal Court this week, with one defendant receiving a ten-year sentence.
Dozens of other defendants appeared for probation violation hearings.
Kenny Lyle Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale. He was facing between eight and 30 years in prison. He received a ten-year sentence and was fined $2,000.
That sentence is to be served concurrently with an eight-year sentence he received in September 2017, when he pleaded guilty to an information charing possession of meth for sale.
The charge he pleaded to Tuesday stemmed from an April 28 incident. Probation in that case was revoked.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Guilty pleas
Jeffrey Wayne Farr, 53, charged with possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone and simple possession, pleaded guilty to possession of hydrocodone on Oct. 19, 2018, and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Farr was fined $750 and court costs and forfeited all property seized. The incident was investigated by Crossville Police.
Hearings/motions
•Tyler Alexander Benton, sentencing hearing on plea to one count of child abuse continued to Oct. 1. Benton was originally charged with two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment and with being absent without leave from the Tennessee National Guard. On May 17, Benton pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse. The case dates back to February 2017.
•Derrick Lee Helms, promotion of the manufacture of methamphetamine and felony possession of meth, motion hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Kristopher Shawn Shipley, probation violations, burglary, theft and meth possession charges. Recovery Court terminated, and he is to serve a five-year sentence with credit for time already served.
Probation violations
•Timothy Dean Barnes, probation violation warrant dismissed because of medical issues, and Barnes was returned back to supervised probation.
•Kelly Ray Barnwell, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for “a lot of jail time.”
•Jeffery Aaron Bishop, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Bishop and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Anthony Jorge Corson, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Corson and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•William Elben Daugherty, probation violation warrant dismissed with all conditions met.
•James Ray Easterly, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Easterly and and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Kenny Lane Ford, conceded to the probation violation and had all but $500 in court costs waived.
•Jennifer Lynn Gaddis, probation violation hearing, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for hearing.
•Casey Blake Hamby, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve seven months at 75 percent concurrent with General Sessions cases, with credit given for 84 days already served.
•Leo Hayes III, Recovery Court application pending, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1 for tracking.
•Robert Daniel Heady, Recovery Court application pending, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1 for tracking.
•Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, conceded to the probation violation and lost judicial diversion, which means Hofmeister is now a convicted felon. He is to restart two years of supervised probation with credit for 76 days already served in jail.
•Sean Douglas Horn, probation violation warrant dismissed.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Kara Alease Manley, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 13.
•Melissa Renee Menendez, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Bobby Joe Moore, probation violation warrant was for non-payment of court costs. Motion to waive court costs was granted, resulting in Moore completing his probation.
•Jessica Dawn Morgan, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 6.
•Bryan Adam Nalepa, probation violation warrant was for non-payment of court costs. Nalepa will be released from probation on Dec. 3 if all court costs are paid.
•Harlan Clay Phillips, probation violation warrant, based on a suspended driver’s license charge, was dismissed and Phillips was returned to house arrest supervision of Community Corrections.
•James Jeremiah Pugh, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Robert Eugene Richardson, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•John Eric Roberts, conceded to probation violation and is to serve the balance of sentence with charges pending on other counties.
•Chad Dewayne Roland, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Jason Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Delbert Wade Smith, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Smith and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Kylo Keith Smith, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Matthew Glen Taylor, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Lindsey Nichole Wagoner, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Wagoner and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
