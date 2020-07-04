Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity (CCHFH) honored John Sohmer as Volunteer of the Month for May. John volunteers his time several days a week, checking and repairing small appliances for the ReStore.
“I enjoy working with all the nice people involved in the Habitat for Humanity program and the versatility of choosing my hours to volunteer,” said John.
John was born in Cincinnati, OH, and lived just north of Cincinnati for 44 years working as a chemical worker before moving here in 2006. He previously volunteered for Kids on the Rise as a mentor and board member for 10 years. John was also a member of the Lake Tansi Exchange Club.
“John is a wonderful volunteer. It’s important that ReStore donations get checked before they make their way to the sales floor. Our ReStore is our largest fundraiser for the homeownership program, and John’s volunteer efforts in the ReStore contribute to our mission of providing affordable housing. We are thankful for volunteers like John, who give their time,“ said Sherry Chesson, Volunteer and Family Services coordinator.
For information about volunteering or donating, please call (931) 484-4565 or stop by at 329 McLarty Lane in Crossville. You can also find them on Facebook or visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com.
