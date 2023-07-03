Cumberland County’s jobless rate increased .8 of a percentage point from April to May, new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows.
The county recorded a 3.9% jobless rate for the month.
Cumberland County was among 93 counties in Tennessee with unemployment below 5% for the month. Nearby Bledsoe County and Scott County were the two counties above the 5% mark.
However, all but one county in the state saw an increase in their jobless numbers. County rates are not adjusted to take into account seasonal interruptions in employment, such as summer breaks for schools or severe weather events.
In Cumberland County, the 3.9% jobless rate means 912 people from the county’s 23,500-person labor force were without work for the month.
Cumberland County reported a 3.8% jobless rate in May 2022.
Moore County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.4%, up .4 of a percentage point from the prior month. Williamson County followed at 2.5%, an increase of .6 of a percentage point from the month before.
Bledsoe and Scott counties each reported a 5.3% jobless rate, up .7 of a percentage point in Bledsoe County and 1.6 percentage points in Scott County.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.3% for the second month. That is up .1 of a percentage point from May 2022 when the state recorded its all-time lowest jobless number, 3.2%.
Tennessee employers added about 2,700 jobs from April to May, with the largest increases in the health care and social assistance sector. The next largest increase was in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector followed by local government.
When comparing May 2022 to May 2023, nonfarm employment across the state increased by 75,000 jobs. The education and health services sector created the most jobs during that time, followed by leisure and hospitality and government.
Tennesseans can gain work experience through the state’s new Summer Youth Employment Program and earn up to $16 an hour while working for businesses in their area. The program also benefits employers. SYEP covers all employee costs and handles administrative functions for each participant.
Learn more about the program at TN.gov — SYEP Youth Participant.
Job seekers can find more than 300,000 open positions on the state’s workforce development website, Jobs4TN.gov. The Tennessee Virtual American Job Center allows Tennesseans to research different programs that can help remove barriers to employment.
