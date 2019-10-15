Cumberland County’s unemployment rate fell more than 1% from July to August.
The county recorded a 4% unemployment rate for the month, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. All 95 counties reported a drop in unemployment rate for the month, with 89 counties reporting unemployment rates of 5% or less.
“Many counties saw unemployment decrease by more than a percentage point in August, while several dropped by two percentage points,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “To see lower rates in every county across the state is always a positive sign coming out of the summer months.
The statewide unemployment rate for August was unchanged from the July seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5%.
“For more than two years Tennessee’s unemployment has been at, or very close to, historic low levels,” said McCord. “We have seen little fluctuation since June of 2017, and that’s one sign the business community has continued confidence in the state’s economy.”
Sevier and Williamson counties had Tennessee’s lowest unemployment in August with a rate of 2.5%. Williamson County’s rate dropped by 0.7 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month, while Sevier County decreased by 0.8 of a percentage point.
At 2.6%, Davidson and Cheatham counties had the next lowest rates in the state. When compared to July, Davidson County saw a decrease of 0.6 of a percentage point and Cheatham County experienced a 0.7 of a percentage point drop in unemployment.
Rutherford, Wilson, Sumner, Maury, Robertson and Smith are the remaining counties that have the 10 lowest unemployment rates for August.
Clay County recorded the state’s highest August unemployment rate at 6.1%, but that represents a 1.9% drop from July’s rate. At 6%, Hancock County has the second highest rate which is 2.1% lower than the previous month’s statistic.
Cumberland County’s rate fell from 5.2% in July to 4% in August. This means that, of the county’s 24,305-person labor force, 981 were without work during August.
Cumberland County recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2% in August 2018.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also remained the same in August at 3.7 percent for the second consecutive month.
Job seekers can find more than 200,000 current openings from across the state on Tennessee’s workforce development website www.Jobs4TN.gov.
