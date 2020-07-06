Cumberland County’s unemployment rate dropped 3.9 percentage points from April to May, settling at 8.8%.
That’s down from the record-high rate of 12.7% reported in April when businesses across the state closed to help control the spread of COVID-19. Cumberland County reported 4.9% unemployment in May 2019.
The trend follows the other 95 counties across Tennessee as unemployment rates decreased as the state slowly reopened in May, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program is set to expire the week of July 25. This program has added $600 a week to Tennessee Unemployment Compensation payments.
Even with marked improvement, 42 counties had unemployment rates greater than 5% but less than 10%. More than half the counties in the state, 53, had rates greater than 10% but less than 20%.
Weakley County reported the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 7%, down 2.5 percentage points from April. Fentress County, neighboring Cumberland County to the north, followed at 7.1%, down from 9.9% the month before. Williamson County’s unemployment rate was the third-lowest statewide. At 7.4%, the rate is down 3.2 percentage points from the county’s all-time high of 10.5% reported in April.
Sevier County continued to report the highest unemployment in the state. Still, the county’s new rate of 18.5% represents a staggering drop of 10.5 percentage points from April’s rate of 29.1%.
Warren County, at 17.6%, recorded the second-highest rate for the month, down 7.5 percentage points from April’s rate. Marshall County followed at 17.5%, a decrease of 6.6 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.
May unemployment numbers dropped in each of Tennessee’s three largest cities. Knoxville had the most significant decrease with its rate changing from 14.7% in April to 10% in May. Nashville dropped from 16.1% in April to 12.6% in May, a difference of 3.5 percentage points. Memphis recorded a rate of 13.2%, down 1.3 percentage points from April’s rate.
Statewide unemployment statistics from May also decreased significantly. The new preliminary rate of 11.3% is down from the revised April rate of 15.5%. The national unemployment rate decreased to 13.3% in May, down from 14.7% recorded the month before.
The state estimates about 499,621 Tennesseans were without work in April from the state’s 3.2 million-person labor force.
In Cumberland County, about 2,095 people were without work in April from an estimated labor force of 23,684 people.
State and national unemployment figures are seasonally adjusted. County figures are not.
Tennessee saw 21,155 new unemployment claims the week of June 20, with 266,596 claims continued for the week. Since March 15, Tennessee has received 643,799 claims for unemployment assistance. Cumberland County had 1,529 continued claims for that same week, with 135 new claims submitted.
Eligible claimants still unemployed as of July 26 will receive benefits that do not include the additional $600 federal payment beginning Monday, Aug. 3. If an eligible claim is in pending status, and the claimant has completed all weekly certifications prior to July 25, they will retroactively receive their benefits, including the federal payments, on the date the claim processes.
