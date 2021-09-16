Tennessee labor statistics show that 1,119 people over the age of 16 in Cumberland County didn’t have a job in July but presumably were looking for one.
Why at least some of them were out of work might confound business owners even in normal times.
But as they know all too well, these aren’t normal times. Many businesses have job openings that are practically begging to be filled.
“It’s been quite a struggle,” said Cecilia Paulsen, human resources manager at the Crossville plant of Manchester Tank and Equipment Co., which fabricates and finishes 20-pound propane tanks.
The difference between hiring at the plant before the COVID-19 pandemic and now is telling of the hiring situation today.
In 2018 — two years before the pandemic — the plant added a second shift, and Paulsen was given four months to add 70-80 employees to staff it. She filled it in 40 days.
Before the pandemic, the plant received 100-200 applications a month; nowadays it might go a couple of weeks before getting just one.
The plant had 157 hourly employees early this month; it needs 169 to be fully staffed. While it’s nearly at full strength, vacancies have been ongoing.
If Paulsen feels frustrated, it’s partly because she said Manchester Tank is “an essential energy source” that has provided steady employment during the pandemic when other businesses have scaled back their operations because of reduced demand for their products and services.
“Our requests for tanks have gone up and stayed up,” she said.
Pay and for Manchester Tank hourly workers is structured under a collective bargaining agreement with a union. Entry-level pay is $15 an hour -- more than twice the minimum wage requirement of $7.25 -- plus a differential, an extra amount employees receive depending on the shift they work.
But pay alone isn’t always enough to attract applicants. The company promoted benefits and other enticements in a recent job posting: medical, dental and vision insurance; 401k retirement plan with employer contributions, disability payments, employee assistance program, vacation, guaranteed wage increase every three months, employee recognition programs, opportunity to learn skills on automated machinery such as robotics and internal advancement opportunities.
The company even offers a perfect attendance incentive in which employees with no unexcused absences for a year earn 2-3 additional days off with pay.
While experience in manufacturing was preferred in that job posting, it wasn’t required. Paulsen said an applicant right out of high school could get a job at the plant and possibly make a career in the company, advancing in pay and responsibility.
“Each type of job can offer you a new skill set,” she said. “In the three years I have been here, people have come in at entry-level jobs and have moved into skill jobs and supervisory roles.”
Still, the company has trouble recruiting applicants.
“We definitely are giving 100 percent attention to it,” Paulsen said. “We are actively pursuing candidates.”
So are other businesses, and the competition is fierce.
“I feel we’re fairly competitive with the region,” Paulsen said. “But once you get competitive, other companies around here see that and up their pay scale, and it goes around and around.”
The hiring difficulties aren’t unique to Cumberland County. Gov. Bill Lee in July ended federal pandemic-relief payments of $300 per week to laid-off Tennesseans -- two months before the program ended nationwide -- arguing that thousands of jobs throughout the state were going unfilled. A common complaint among business owners trying to bring back workers had been that “the government is paying them to stay home.”
It is too early to determine the impact of that decision on hiring, especially as the pandemic worsens again. But it’s clear that plenty of job openings remain.
The Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce has taken a we’re-all-in-this-together approach to help businesses during what President Ethan Hadley called “this brave new world we’re in right now.” The chamber and Tennessee College of Applied Technology brought together about 20 major employers from the county for a meeting in August to help them better understand the potential workforce locally, including TCAT graduates who might be suitable for openings they have. He said there will be more such meetings.
The chamber also lists area job postings on its website, sends “networking” emails to its 400 members and others noting job vacancies, and refers local business managers to Roane State Community College to enroll in free online seminars that help them with their hiring and training techniques.
What employers of businesses large and small have to do to fill openings is a question being asked not only locally but across the country, Hadley said. The answer often is elusive.
“Our employers understand that there is no one thing that can happen to reverse this,” Hadley said. “One thing’s for sure, it always helps to make your place the most attractive to workers and customers, whether it’s the physical atmosphere or the teamwork atmosphere. We have to be ever more mindful of what kind of place we are trying to be.”
The owners of The Flying Pig BBQ Restaurant in Crossville might have that figured out for their business; they have no difficulty attracting applicants to keep their staff of nine at full strength. Kelly Shepherd and Lisa Pugh pay as much as $15 an hour to be competitive with job-seekers’ increasing expectations for better pay. Shepherd said many people simply won’t work for minimum wage anymore.
They also give their staff a paid week off around Christmas with a bonus averaging $400.
“That’s a way we give back because we’re not able to provide health insurance,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd and Pugh also feed their crew, not only off their menu but sometimes with Chinese food or pizza — “whatever they want,” Shepherd said. He noted that not all restaurants give a meal to their employees.
When The Flying Pig has an opening, it is filled quickly; four employees who left in the past few weeks, mostly to go back to school, were replaced within 72 hours with adults in their 30s -- all at full-time.
“We’re very, very blessed,” Shepherd said.
Shanna Hollen landed a job at The Flying Pig in late August. She hadn’t worked in seven years because she had to care for her young daughter at home.
With her daughter now in school, Hollen can work. She saw on the restaurant’s Facebook page that there was an opening and sent a message asking if the owners could work around her schedule. She was told yes.
That flexibility was so important to her that she applied without knowing how much the job paid. She also appreciates that her daughter is permitted to wait at the restaurant when necessary until her mother’s workday is over. That enables Hollen to put in more time there and earn more.
“I picked up 37 hours the first week,” she said happily.
Shepherd suggested that business owners might do better in hiring and retaining staff if they saw employees “more as an asset than a warm body.”
“We’ve always been like family,” he said. “A lot of others will say that, but they’re not.”
