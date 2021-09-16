Sharon Annette Eriksen, 75, of Crossville, passed away at Cumberland Medical Center on Sept. 1, 2021. Mrs. Eriksen was born on Sept. 29, 1945, in Pontiac, MI, daughter of George C. and Geraldine (Sowles) Filby. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Eriksen of Tennessee; son, Scott Eriksen (J…