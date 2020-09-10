It was fitting that the end of a late July theft case with bizarre circumstances should end just as it started. A guilty plea entered last month was set aside and the defendant got a re-do, pleading guilty a second time to the same charges.
On July 27, Brandon Lee Hopper, 27, 85 Chickadee Lane, Counce, TN, was traveling east on I-40 in a large truck with his father. The two stopped at the Greenwave Market in Westel and while the father was inside the store, Hopper left in the truck, according to Deputy Justin Hurley’s report.
The father contacted A&E Express to report the truck theft and a dispatcher called a cell phone inside the truck, which Hopper answered. Hopper was instructed to stop the vehicle and wait for law enforcement officers to arrive, which he did.
The suspect was taken into custody at the 407 exit in Sevier County and truck recovered. Hopper was charged with theft of property of more than $60,000.
On Aug. 7 in Criminal Court, Hopper pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of more than $10,000 and agreed to a three-year prison suspended sentence to be severed on judicial diversion.
Supervision was to be transferred to the Department of Corrections in Savannah, TN.
Since Aug. 7, however, it was learned the TBI would not issue a certificate — as required — saying Hopper meets the requirements for judicial diversion. This was based on an old misdemeanor guilty plea found in Hopper’s record.
Hopper returned to court Tuesday and asked that his plea be set aside. Judge Gary McKenzie granted that motion.
Hopper then entered a new plea to an information charging theft of property of more than $10,000 and was given a three-year suspended sentence to be supervised in West Tennessee.
Hopper’s father, the father’s boss and trucking company were all in agreement with resolution of the case.
In other cases on the probation violation docket Sept. 1, the following took place.
Probation violations
•Angela Lorine Barnes, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a four-year sentence with credit for time already served.
•Randy Richard Bilbrey, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Bilbrey and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.
•Jeffery Aaron Bishop, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a year sentence at 75 percent in the Union County Jail.
•Lonnie Gene Byrd, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Byrd and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.
•Brenden James Carter-Libby, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of his two-year sentence.
•Dylan Scott Case, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of his two-year sentence.
•Tyler Lynn Crisp, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.
•Larry Benton Davis, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Gary Marvin Dykes, probation violation dropped with termination of probation. The violation was based on payment of restitution and this action now makes the issue of restitution one for civil court.
•Danny Joe Edwards, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve 120 days in jail and then be released back on supervised probation for the balance of a one-year sentence.
•Garrett Gielssen, probation violation, court costs waived in two cases and continued to Dec. 2 for tracking on payment of restitution.
•George Richard Griffith, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Griffith and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.
•Richard Leo Howard, probation violation warrant based on not completing payment of restitution on cases dating back to 2010, probation violation, dismissed, probation terminated and issue of restitution placed in civil court if pursued.
•Robert Lee Howard, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for time already served.
•Robin Marie Latesky, because of a probation violation, loses judicial diversion and sentence of two years goes into effect. The agreement also adds payment of $600 in restitution as Latesky starts serve two years on supervised probation.
•Austin Shane Paul Lewis, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear for probation violation hearing, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Jacob Lasaro Mayberry, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of an 11-month and 29-day sentence that runs concurrent with General Sessions case.
•Sandy Leander McClellon, Jamey Hargis appointed to represent McClellon and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 9.
•William David McCluen, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for over 500 days already served in jail.
•Racheal Kaye Pendergrass, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Pendergrass and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.
•Daniel Eugene Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 9.
•Demario Leshun Sumlar, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 11.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, probation violation hearing and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Oct. 2.
•Racheal Celest Wilder, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.
•Addison Paige Woody, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.
•Christopher James Yarnell, probation violation warrant dismissed.
Deadline docket
•Mark George Chambers, sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images, continued to Oct. 27.
•Derrick Kane Foister, two counts of criminal simulation, identity theft, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, forgery by uttering, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500 and criminal impersonation, bond set at $20,000 and continued to Oct. 27.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of marijuana and driver’s license violation, continued to Oct. 2 for revocation of bond hearing based on new charges.
•Larry Mitchell Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, carrying a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 9 for bond hearing.
Motion/petition
•Dara Kinsey Smith, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 10 for tracking at which time a December trial date will be set.
Return with attorney
•Donald George Carter, theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Carter and continued to Nov. 10.
•Devin Cody Stokes, simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to Oct. 2 at which time Stokes is to return to court with an attorney.
•Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence, per se, and possession of a handgun while under the influence, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Turbett and continued to Nov. 10.
