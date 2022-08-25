Jarrod M. Lee, DDS, has joined the dental practice of Darryl G. Smith, DDS, in Crossville.
The general dentistry practice offers routine cleanings and preventative care services such as X-rays and periodontal maintenance procedures, as well as restorative dentistry services such as fillings, crowns, bridges, root canals and implants. The practice also provides extractions, dentures and partials.
Dr. William C. Moses opened the practice in 1958. It was located above Mitchell’s Drug Store on Main St. Smith joined the practice in 1994 and has served Crossville for 28 years.
Lee, born and raised in Crossville, joined the practice after graduating from dental school in the summer of 2022. Lee intends to follow the tradition set by Moses and Smith of offering conservative and honest dentistry services to the Crossville area.
The office is at 805 Webb Ave., in Crossville, with office hours Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The business is closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m. daily.
