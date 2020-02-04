Cumberland County just experienced the fifth warmest January on record, with temperatures 7 degrees above normal.
Rainfall in Crossville was 7.33 inches, 2 1/2 inches above normal. That made it the 10th wettest January ever.
In the Lake Tansi area, 7.78 inches of rainfall was reported.
We can use more rain gauges across the county, and your data would be available to everyone for your community. Go to Cocorahs.org for details on how to sign up. You are also welcome to send your rainfall totals to me at weather1@charter.net, and I can use your totals in my articles and reports.
The highest temperature in January was 65, and the lowest was 16.
The Gulf of Mexico opening up this week should plenty of moisture to Tennessee, and the rain chances that started Monday night will carry all the way to Saturday.
Seventeen of the last 22 months have been above normal on precipitation — that is a pretty incredible number!
You are probably wondering if there’s any break in sight. The answer is no, with above-normal rainfall expected from Feb. 10-16, and rain amounts usually increase as we get into March and April.
I see no major winter weather coming anytime soon. About the only thing we would get would be snow flurries on the tail end of the rain systems.
Venus continues to be the evening star to the Southwest after dark, and we have a full moon coming up next Sunday night.
