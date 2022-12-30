The Cumberland County Justice Center court schedule for January has been announced by clerk’s office.
The following is the published schedule and is subject to change.
Cumberland County General Sessions Court meets every Monday and Thursday beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the exception of holidays.
When courts are canceled, announcements are made through the clerk’s office, media and social media.
• Jan. 4, Circuit Court settlement conference beginning at 1 p.m. before Judge Will Ridley.
• Jan. 5, Cumberland County Grand Jury meets.
• Jan. 6, Criminal Court probation violation docket beginning at 9 a.m. before Judge Wesley Bray.
• Jan. 13, Circuit Court motion hearings before Judge Will Ridley.
• Jan. 17, Criminal Court discussion docket beginning at 9 a.m. If any guilty pleas or hearings are planned, they will be heard by Judge Gary McKenzie.
• Jan. 20, Criminal Court arraignment docket for recently indicted defendants beginning at 9 a.m.
• Jan. 23, Circuit Court settlement conference before Judge Will Ridley.
• Jan. 24, Circuit Court final hearing before Judge Carolyn Knight.
• Jan. 25, Criminal Court deadline docket before Judge Wesley Bray beginning at 9 a.m.
• Jan. 25, Circuit Court settlement conference before Judge Will Ridley beginning at 1 p.m.
• Jan. 31, Circuit Court docket call before Judge Will Ridley. This is also the day new jurors report.
