Fentress County was in a celebratory mood June 27. After four years without a hospital or emergency room, the community will soon have a standalone emergency department. The facility is set to officially open July 11 under the operation of the University of Tennessee Medical Center. When it opens, emergency patients will be able to seek critical medical care without leaving the county. The facility includes six emergency bays and beds, medical imaging capability and a medical lab with an adjacent primary care clinic next door.
