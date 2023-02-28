Cumberland County will welcome a new Veterans Service Officer in March when James Dignan begins working at the post.
Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Dignan was appointed to the position by the Cumberland County Commission Feb. 21 to serve following the retirement of current VSO Garry Blaisdell.
“We went through an interview process and he was the unanimous selection from everyone,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the commission as it considered the appointment.
“And, we had outstanding candidates. I was very pleased with the pool of candidates.”
Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, moved to approve the appointment, supported by David Gibson, 4th District commissioner. The motion was unanimously approved.
Dignan and his family purchased a home in Cumberland County in 2019, knowing he would be retiring in the next few years. He retired in 2022.
His most recent posting had been as principal assistant and aircraft handling officer aboard the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower in Norfolk, VA.
He previously served aboard the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan and U.S.S. George Washington in Yokosuka, Japan, and Naval Station Rota in Spain.
He retired with 29 years of service.
In addition to his military service, Dignan also holds a bachelor’s degree from Excelsior College and is a certified for emergency operations center incident management team.
The Veterans Service Officer assists veterans and their families with accessing benefits from state and federal veterans agencies. The office also serves as a resource for veterans needing assistance, helping connect them to appropriate organizations in the community. The VSO works with the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council, which provide charitable support to veterans with unmet needs.
Blaisdell has headed the office since his appointment in June 2020. The retired chief master sergeant served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1998. He then worked 22 years with United Technologies Corporation, Pratt & Whitney propulsion division, where he worked as a flight test operations manager among other roles.
Blaisdell will continue working in the office past March 6 to assist Dignan with the transition. He announced his retirement last spring during the county budget process, allowing the county to allocate funds to pay both Blaisdell and Dignan during the transition period.
Veterans needing assistance may contact the Veterans Service Office at 931-456-0090.
The office is on the ground floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse, just inside the Thurman Ave. entrance. It is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
In other business, the commission approved the following appointments as judicial commissioners: Christy Eldridge, Gregory Watson, Pamela Waltenberg, Patricia Barnes and Danny Cantwell. They will serve a two-year term.
The judicial commissioners were recommended by Judge Amanda Worley and Judicial Commissioner Director Jennifer Phillips-Cross.
