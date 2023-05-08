The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a Cumberland County man with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman identified as his wife, according to arrest and court documents.
The charge stems from the April 25 fatal shooting of Terri Loretta Pitton, 53, of Brown Rd.
At the time of the incident, Donald Wayne Jackson 39, Brown Rd., was charged with felon in possession of a weapon. Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said any additional charges would be filed after a preliminary autopsy report was released by the state medical examiner’s office in Nashville.
On May 2, a second warrant charging voluntary manslaughter was issued and served on Jackson.
The affidavit in the arrest warrant signed by TBI Special Agent Luke Webb alleges the shooting death came “in a state of passion” causing an irrational reaction to an argument.
The affidavit states, “Donald went to lay down on the couch in the living room. Terri came into the living room. A shotgun was present in the living room during the argument. During the argument, a struggle between Donald and Terri over the shotgun ensued and Terri was fatally shot in the chest.”
The affidavit adds the couple were the only people in the house owned by Pitton at the time of the incident.
As is routine during investigations, a search warrant was issued at the request of CCSO Sheriff’s Investigator Bo Kollros and items seized included a Stevens Model 7 12-gauge shotgun, one spent shell, four live rounds in the tube, a wedding ring, and two cellphones
In an affidavit filed supporting issuance of the search warrant, it is stated Jackson called 911, reporting, “There’s been an accident and my wife’s been shot.” The caller continued, “She pulled a gun on me and I pushed her away and the trigger went.”
The affidavit states when Sgt. Dustin Jackson arrived on the scene, he found Jackson attempting CPR with the shotgun on the floor about 5 feet away.
Total bond holding Jackson is $170,000. He is represented by the Public Defender’s Office.
Jackson made his first appearance in General Sessions Court on Thursday and the case was continued to May 25.
