Crossville received 4 1/2 inches of rain in the first 11 days of January — and we have a chance of rain just about everyday through Saturday.
One thing is becoming obvious to me: A colder weather pattern will begin around Jan. 19, and this will cut down on the heavy rainfall amounts that we have been receiving. So a major change in this overall weather situation will be coming, and it will feel more like winter beginning Sunday.
The severe line of storms that moved through Cumberland County last Saturday brought 56 mph winds to the city of Crossville and most of Cumberland County, along with 1 1/2 inches of rain and numerous lightning strikes.
Our high temperature Saturday afternoon was 65, but if we had been in the 70s the storm would have been much worse and might have produced a tornado.
We are coming up on what is typically our coldest time of the year — from mid-January to early February. The lowest temperature ever recorded officially in Cumberland County was 25 below zero on Jan. 21, 1985. Jamestown had 27 below, and Cookeville 22 below.
The record for the state of Tennessee is minus 32 at Mountain City in the northeastern part of the state, and that occurred way back in 1917. The coldest ever in the United States was 70 below at Rogers Pass, MT, and the world record is 129 below zero in Antarctica.
My email is weather1@charter.net if you have weather questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.