We had very little precipitation from Dec. 19-26, but it is going to be a total change this week with two big rain systems expected.
The middle of the week is looking wet, and another system for the New Year’s weekend could bring several inches of rainfall.
This will be another very mild week with highs in the 60s, just like we had during Christmas week, but colder weather is likely to come around Jan. 2.
Looking at all of the data, here is what’s predicted to occur the rest of winter.
Much colder for the first week of January, followed by a big warm-up for the middle of the month, which is traditionally called the January thaw.
The worst of the winter weather is likely to occur from about Jan. 20-Feb. 15.
Cold weather in early March is likely to be followed by warmer weather and an early spring starting in the middle of the month. I hate to throw in this last part, but everything is indicating thunderstorms and tornadoes will once again be above average across the country and the Southeast this spring.
Those wanting weather data can send an email to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.